'I have been degraded.' Madonna's powerful response to her 'changing face'.

Madonna is no stranger to internet hate.

Once a beloved pop star, the singer now more often than not makes headlines about her face and provocative aesthetic.

The 64-year-old found herself in the limelight earlier this week at the 2023 Grammy Awards when she introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras before their Unholy performance.

Watch the trailer for Madonna's first film after releasing Like A Virgin here. Post continues below.

“Here’s what I’ve learned after four decades in music,” she began in her speech. “If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you’re definitely onto something.”

Ironically, her shocking, scandalous and provocative 'look' - hair styled with two tight braided loops and holding a riding crop - that night ignited a wave of criticism from people on social media.

People criticised her 'changing face', her outfit and her career, with just some comments on her own Instagram reading;

“No filters on live TV, and you look completely different.”

“She truly lives in her own world. I don’t think she’ll be asked back next year. It’s sad to watch her trying to chase youth, just grow old and enjoy your life.”

“Went from looking like Marilyn Monroe to Marilyn Manson.”

“All your money and this is what you did to that absolutely gorgeous face of yours??”

Comments on the internet called her ‘Trunchbull,’ referring to her outfit’s similarity to the character in Matilda as well as accusing her of having botched plastic surgery.

While Madonna has never publicly commented about any cosmetic procedures, media publications consulted plastic surgeons who speculated on what work she's had done on her face.

But Madonna has finally had enough. On Tuesday, she fired back at her haters with a passionate caption on her Instagram.

She began by highlighting the iconic moment in history that she got to be a part of, writing, “It was an honour for me to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammy's."

"I had wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammy's — a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy," she stated sharing snippet videos of herself behind-the-scenes with various artists at the award show.

“Many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!” she continued.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

Madonna proudly states that she has “never apologised” for the way she looks and she’s “not going to start,” whilst attributing her life choices to “subversive behaviour” and “pushing boundaries.”

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.”

Now whether you agree or disagree, you have to admit the sentiment behind the post is pretty badass, but what do you expect?

It’s Madonna!

You can read her full post below.

Feature Image: Getty