Madeleine West: 'After experiencing the worst floods of my lifetime, I'm making the ultimate restart.'

Change...

It’s never easy, but often necessary. As anyone familiar with my Mamamia podcast series Restart would know, I’ve been talking a lot about change. In fact it’s the premise behind the entire series.

The need for change. The why, when and how we do it, and the promise that it is never too late to change everything.

In the last week, I’ve experienced firsthand the devastation wrought by the once-in-a-lifetime floods which have buffeted much of my home, Northern NSW and Southeast Queensland.

C’mon ScoMo. We know you are sick with COVID but try telling that to the families on rooftops, the small business owner's knee deep in contaminated mud, the elderly couple treading ice cold water for hours in an air bubble against their ceiling. You think they don’t feel sick? Pull your boots on and do what you were elected to do.

Take charge! Someone has to.

I’ve been engaging in some very enlightening chats in the last 24 hours with fellow frustrated Aussies about constitutional law, chains of command, and have been challenged several times to state my case.





My restart journey has been all about seeking change. Knowing it’s never too late to change everything and being brave enough to actually do it. That thought kept me awake last night as I contemplated the sense of defeat and loss I see about me in what has become an increasingly rudderless nation, helmed by a hierarchy of leaders out of touch with their constituents and too frequently failing to fulfil the promises that saw them elected in the first place. First and foremost of those being to prioritise the wellbeing of the citizens at every juncture.

So this morning I have resolved to stop talking about change and start living it. I don’t just want to see change, I want to be it.

Thus, I am formally announcing my intention to run for state parliament in next year's NSW elections.

As poet Rumi said: ‘Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself’.

I’m not the sharpest tool in the shed, thus far cleverness has eluded me. But I am much changed, and wiser for it. I think now I’m ready to try for clever again, so watch out world, here I come.

Feature image: Instagram @madmadswest.

Looking forward to a brighter future? Complete this survey now and go in the running to win one of six $100 gift vouchers!