Made In Bondi is full of drama. But there's even more behind-the-scenes.

For those of you who are too high-brow for reality TV, it's probably best to look away now. But for the rest of us who live for a fashionable cast, silly gossip and dramatic storyline, Made in Bondi is reality TV gold.

As a spin-off of the famed Made In Chelsea UK reality series, Made In Bondi promised all the same drama, but in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Despite so much chaotic energy unfolding on screen, whether it's romance or friendship troubles, somehow we're even more curious about the drama and mayhem that is happening behind-the-scenes.

From fake storylines to fake locations, and even fake accents, here's all the behind-the-scenes gossip you've been thirsting after from Made In Bondi.

Where is the cast REALLY from?

One of the biggest controversies when the show first aired was the origins of the cast members.

Seven described the reality series as a show that "follows the real lives and loves of young Sydney socialites living in the affluent Eastern Suburbs and the most famous beach in the world — Bondi."

However, viewers were fast to point out that most of the cast was not actually from Bondi. In fact, much of the cast is not even from Sydney.

The cast includes people from all over the joint, with Molly Paradice hailing from Scone in NSW, Isabella Cicero from Perth, Pippa Hanan from Paddington, Billy Daniels originally from Perth, Lachlan McLean from the Northern Beaches, and Bella Salerno, who spent most of her childhood in Europe.