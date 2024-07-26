Australia's getting it's very own version of Made in Chelsea. Here's who's been cast.

Made in Chelsea fans, get excited because a spin-off of the hugely popular UK reality show is coming to Australia very soon.

The upcoming series, Made in Bondi, will follow the lives of a group of Sydney socialites. It will be presented in the same format as the BAFTA-award-winning version—featuring glamorous parties, romances, and a lot of drama.

The show is set to premiere next month and will feature a brand-new cast along with some familiar faces from the original show. Here's everything we know about Made in Bondi.

When does Made in Bondi premiere?

Made in Bondi does not have a specific air date, but it is scheduled to air on Channel Seven in August.

Who are the Made in Bondi cast?

Isabella Cicero

Age: 31

Occupation: Model