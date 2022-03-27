Her name was Mackenzie Anderson. She was allegedly murdered in front of her child.

This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.

This weekend, Australia lost its 14th woman to domestic violence.

Mackenzie Anderson, a mother, friend and loved one to many, was killed at her home in Mayfield, Newcastle in NSW. Police were called to the apartment block at approximately 10:40pm on Friday night, receiving reports that her ex partner had "broken into her home".

Mackenzie was treated at the scene by paramedics, but died from her significant injuries. She had been stabbed multiple times.

She was 21 years old.

Watch: Women and violence: The hidden numbers. Post continues below.

At the time of Mackenzie's alleged murder, her three-year-old child was present.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey said once officers arrived, Mackenzie was "critically injured".

"Officers attached to Newcastle City Police District were called to a home unit, responding to reports a man had broken into the unit. I've just spent the last 20 minutes or so viewing the officers' body worn footage and it was a horrendous scene, horrendous," Superintendent Humphrey said.

As for Mackenzie's child, they are now in the care of relatives. Police have also said the child was found uninjured but "covered in blood".

"It would appear, thankfully, that child is not injured," Superintendent Humphrey said on Saturday.

Image: Facebook.

Also on Saturday, police confirmed that the man who is in custody - Tyrone Thompson aged 22 - is a former partner of Mackenzie's. The three-year-old child is not related to the man in custody. Thompson has been arrested over Mackenzie's death, and although no charges have yet been laid, police said charges "are expected in coming days".

Thompson remains in John Hunter Hospital, being treated for an injury that police say occurred during the alleged murder. An Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) was in place at the time of Mackenzie's death, with Thompson the subject of the AVO. Police also confirmed that Thompson had just recently been released from prison, and was on parole.

"There is an AVO in play but the circumstances that have occurred since he was released on parole are under investigation. I won't go into what's happened since he's been on parole. There have been interactions with police," Superintendent Humphrey said.

Image: Facebook.

Multiple tributes have been written for Mackenzie, with loved ones calling for justice.

"Such a beautiful girl who loved [her child] with everything in her and protected them both the best she could. The system failed you and your baby and my heart shatters finding out this news. I was literally talking to you the other day. I cannot put into words how saddening this is," one friend wrote.

"You were one of the brightest most positive human beings I could have met. No matter what life threw at you, you never gave up and I will always admire that! I am so so so sorry that this happened to you," another said.

"How many more lives need to be lost for people to take DV seriously. The system well and truly failed you! My heart is with your baby and family at this traumatic time."

Listen to The Quicky. Post continues after audio.





As noted by Destroy The Joint, the number of women killed by gender-based violence continues to rise in 2022. Based on their register, 14 women are now confirmed to be victims of violence against women this year alone. And considering we are only in March, it is a sobering statistic that is only increasing with each week.

"The terror continues," Destroy The Joint said. "A young woman's life taken by violence in what should have been the safety of her home. As with most of the deaths we report, we have few details to offer at this stage. We honour the victim's young life and her memory."

Thompson remains in custody. Further details to come.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.

The Men's Referral Service is also available on 1300 766 491 or via online chat at www.ntv.org.au.

Image: Facebook.