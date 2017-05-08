A relaxing holiday like no other is waiting for you in Vietnam.

Vietnam is a place of wonder.

It’s a country that easily walks the line between natural, untouched landscapes and bustling, sprawling cities. And if you’re looking for relaxation with a touch of exotic exploration, then Vietnam is the place for you.

For many of us, life is currently all about “making it through the day”. Juggling work, life and family responsibilities while attempting to conquer a pit of never-ending emails with little to no sleep and relying on a vat of caffeine to get you through.

That’s why it’s important to not just recharge your body, but your mind as well. And what better way to do that than to whisk yourself away on a decadent eight-day escape in Vietnam, with all the little details taken care of?

The only decision you’ll have to make is what cocktail you’ll enjoy while sitting by the pool. Just close your eyes and imagine yourself visiting these places…

Caravelle Saigon is hailed as one of Ho Chi Minh City’s leading five-star hotels. Known as “The Heart of Saigon”, you’ll feel your cares start to slip away the moment you step foot into this luxury accommodation.

One of the gems of Caravelle Saigon is the pool area, which is secluded with stunning views. The freeform pool is the ideal place to relax as the surrounding area is leafy and tropical, the perfect place to enjoy tropical sunshine and a cold drink.

Vietnam is known for its toasty hot whether, so relaxing by the pool is the perfect place to recharge in peace and soak up some sun.

The hotel also opens up the very best opportunities to explore Ho Chi Minh city, with views over iconic Lam Son Square and the sparkling city landscape.

Ho Chi Minh city is pulsing with energy and ancient charm, here you can pay a visit to historic sites such as Jade Emperor Pagoda, one of the most spectacularly atmospheric temples in Ho Chi Minh City. Or you can enjoy a cruise down the Saigon River or sample some exotic cuisines at the many local food stalls.

Really, you haven't lived until you've tasted fertilised duck eggs, fermented scorpion wine and deep fried snake on the sparkling streets of Ho Chi Minh city.

When you've finished enjoying the city, the best place to soak in the wonders of the day is Saigon Saigon Rooftop Bar, an impressive space nestled 10 floors above the city for views that even Instagram cannot do justice to.

Here, the Caravelle’s bartenders (award winning, by the way) shake together an extensive range of delicious cocktails. If you're a foodie, you can look forward to a menu of gourmet sliders, seafood sharing platters and tasty bar bites.

If you're after a truly decadent experience to shake off the working blues, then Fusion Maia Da Nang Resort is the oasis you've been looking for. After all, it combines the most important elements of life to create a perfect cocoon of relaxation - ocean views, an all-inclusive spa and tasty breakfast all day long.

This is not just a holiday destination, it's a complete lifestyle change.

Located on Da Nang Beach with breathtaking views across the East Vietnam Sea, this all-villa spa resort would be your home for five relaxing nights. Each villa includes private gardens and your very own plunge pool, where you can retire after enjoying your two complimentary spa treatments during each day of your stay.

Fusion Maia spa is a unique spa experience, going beyond simple spa elements to integrate a total sense of well-being into these world-class treatments.

The spa is set in tropical gardens with an adjoining heated swimming pool – it's a place where the staff will gently lead you through a series of therapeutic treatments. The spa boasts multiple beauty rooms, a yoga deck, a wellness studio, saunas and a Maia Spa Boutique. It's the rest and rejuvenation your heart, body and soul have been crying out for.

Fusion Maia Da Nang Resort is located just a short distance from Hoi An and no visit to the region would be complete without a visit to this Vietnamese gem.

This coastal city is a maze of streets, free from congestive traffic and brimming with hidden delights. The city also has a surprising French feel, thanks to its history as a former international trading port, and is the perfect location for a spot of adventure.

Here's a handy insider tip - the best way to explore Hoi An is by bicycle. This way you can cycle by the iconic rice paddies in the backstreets of the city at your leisure and meet the friendly locals.

The Thu Bon River is the main water thoroughfare in Hoi An and is used by tourists and locals alike. Embarking on a cruise down the waterway is a great way to leisurely explore the area as you drift past the many market stalls adorning the shore.

If you're feeling extra adventurous you can hire your own kayak and navigate down the river. This is also a great way to see the Water Coconut Palm Canal, a tranquil area where you'll spy local fishermen working along the narrow waterways.

If you're looking to immerse yourself in the region's colourful history, then a visit to the city's Old Town region is not to be missed. Hoi An is a World Heritage-listed site and according to UNESCO, more than 800 historic buildings have been preserved in the city alone. The Old Town has been preserved to look as it did several centuries ago, and you'll feel like you've taken a journey back in time.

And if you've got a savvy eye for style, Hoi An is the home to the world's highest concentration of tailors per capita. From suits to dresses to bags and leather shoes, this is the place to get a personalised tailored experience that's designer-quality, but not designer price.

Yes, there's plenty to do. Through ancient cities, holistic spa experiences and a wealth of delicious treats sure to ignite your taste-buds, this Vietnam Wellness Escape is the relaxing treat you've been dreaming of.

And, before you think about dragging your poor tired fingers across the keyboard to book it all in, know that this experience has you covered. From hotel bookings to English speaking guides, it's all sorted out in advance. Just grab that passport!

This content was created with thanks to our brand partner Insider Journeys.