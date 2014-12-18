The Glow’s Christmas Gift Guide: the luxe edition.

Let’s all just pretend for a moment that we’re rolling in dough.

Channel the Duck Tales Uncle Scrooge and roll around in that gold coin. Feels nice, doesn’t it? Now let’s take all that pretend money and spend it. Spend it on lovely things for ourselves… er, I mean, for our beauty obsessed friends.

Enjoy!

The Glow's Luxe Gift Guide

What’s on your Christmas wish list this year?