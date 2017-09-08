Seeing sharp collarbones on undersized models roam the catwalk is something we’ve become so accustomed to, the idea of ‘this is how a body should look’ has buried itself deep into our minds.

Yes, we’ve seen improvements. More diversity in the size and shape and colour of the women splayed through the pages of glossy magazines.

We’ve seen increased talk about body positivity. About loving yourself and about unrealistic expectations. Talk. Talk. Talk.

But we’ve not seen much action… Until now.

Now, two major French fashion companies responsible for labels such as Christian Dior, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci have pledged to stop hiring excessively thin models worldwide.

Umbrella companies Kering and LVMH have made the agreements under a new charter developed in response to continued criticism that the industry encourages eating disorders, AAP reports.

All their fashion brands have committed to banning models below size zero (US sizing) and the charter also forbids hiring girls under 16 to post as adult models.

"We hope to inspire the entire industry to follow suit, thus making a real difference in the working conditions of fashion models industry-wide," Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said in the statement.

France banned ultra-thin models under a 2015 law though it only stipulated models needed a doctor's note attesting to their health based on age, weight and body shape. But proposals to ban ultra thin models based on a minimum body mass index were dropped after industry pressure.

The new rules, which follow a wave of criticism of fashion companies this year, will come into effect ahead of Paris Fashion Week this month.

