News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Claim 50% off Lurpak Softest- Same Lurpak Taste, now even softer

ADVERTISEMENT

Term 1 is just around the corner! It's great to have some routine again after the summer school holidays – but let's be honest, school mornings can be A LOT. From getting the kids dressed on time (or dressed at all) to making sure they're fed and their lunches are ready, any tips for making the morning go a little smoother would be most welcome.

That’s where Lurpak Softest can help! Lurpak Softest is Lurpak’s most spreadable butter yet, so smooth it can be easily spread straight from the fridge on even the softest of breads. Great for packing lunch boxes and breakfast in a rush! 

No need to compromise on taste- get ready for back to school with Lurpak Softest!

Same Lurpak Taste, now even softer

Claim 50% off your Lurpak Softest at Woolworths! Simply scan the barcode below at checkout:






Offer valid until February 28th 2021

Tags: -

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT