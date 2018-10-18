The beautiful story behind the five-year-old boy who fell in love with Prince Harry's beard.

It was the highlight of the royal tour of Australia so far – and probably our year. The moment five-year-old Luke Vincent stroked Prince Harry’s beard, before giving him a big, affectionate hug.

And it seems we weren’t the only ones unable to keep our face from crumpling.

Anne van Dartel, principal of Buninyong Public School in Dubbo where Luke is a student, said the rest of the school was watching the live coverage of the event as a group of pupils met the royals. When they saw Harry and Meghan’s interaction with Luke, they were brought to tears.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the school while they were watching,” she told Seven News.

Anne sat beside Luke as she explained why the little boy was so transfixed by Prince Harry's beard.

"Luke loves beards and Luke's favourite person in Santa Claus," she explained.

Anne said she was worried when Luke first reached out to stroke Harry's face - particularly because the school students had been warned against touching the royals.

"Definitely I was very concerned when he started rubbing Prince Harry's face and his hair," she said.

Harry wasn't worried though, and smiled at Luke before receiving a warm hug and introducing Luke to his wife Meghan.

"Prince Harry was completely gracious and was so polite, and realised what was happening with the situation with his beard.

"And we can thank him so much for treating Luke with such respect.

"The way that Prince Harry and Princess Meghan interacted with him was just delightful."

Everyone watching at home or who saw the footage later was also taken by the little boy. But Anne said that's pretty normal for Luke.

"He's often the star of the show at school and now he's the star of the show all around the world."