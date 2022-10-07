"Everyone is calling it rape now." The true story behind Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive.

Content warning: This story deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

In May 2015, Jessica Knoll's debut novel Luckiest Girl Alive became an instant New York Times bestseller.

The psychological thriller follows the story of 28-year-old Ani Fanelli, who seems to have the perfect life. She's a prominent writer at one of the biggest women's magazines in the country and is engaged to be married to a man who comes from a wealthy New York family.

When a documentary maker reaches out to Ani about a mass shooting that occurred at her high school when she was a student there, Ani travels back to her hometown to be interviewed.

While there, Ani is forced to finally face the ghosts of her own past, including the brutal sexual assault she experienced when she was just 14 years old.

Luckiest Girl Alive is a study of the impact of long term emotional trauma and touches on the themes of sexual assault, consent, bullying and school violence.

The book has since been adapted into a movie starring Mila Kunis, which premiered on Netflix on October 7.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive. Post continues below.

In March 2016, Knoll penned an essay for Lena Dunham's now defunct website Lenny Letter explaining the sexual assault described in the book, perpetrated by three popular boys in Ani's school year, was based on an experience from Knoll's own life.

"The first person to tell me I was gang-raped was a therapist, seven years after the fact," Knoll began her essay. "The second was my literary agent, five years later, only she wasn’t talking about me. She was talking about Ani, the protagonist of my novel, which is a work of fiction. What I’ve kept to myself, up until today, is that its inspiration is not."

In the essay, Knoll talks about the parallels between her life and the life of her protagonist, Ani. They both grew up in the suburbs and attended tiny private schools, where they were surrounded by kids from wealthy families who were determined to attend Ivy League colleges. They both felt like outsiders.

In adulthood, both Knoll and Ani worked in women's magazines, with Ani becoming a writer at the fictional "The Women's Magazine" and Knoll being a former editor at Cosmopolitan.

The author describes how she spent the first year after her book was published, dodging questions about the similarities because she was scared no one would call what happened to her rape.

"I’m scared people won’t call what happened to me rape because for a long time, no one did," she writes "But as I gear up for my paperback tour, and as I brace myself for the women who ask me, in nervous, brave tones, what I meant by my dedication, *What do I know?*, I’ve come to a simple, powerful revelation: everyone is calling it rape now. There’s no reason to cover my head. There’s no reason I shouldn’t say what I know."

Knoll then describes what happened to her. The author explains that before she was old enough to drive; she was invited to a party. At the party, she drank and flirted with a boy she had a crush on. She continued to drink and at some stage "slipped away from the waking world".

She later came to with another boy's head between her legs. She later woke up to find the original boy on top of her. Later, she came to staring into a toilet full of blood.

The next morning, she woke up next to another boy.

"He laughed about how hungover he was, how crazy the party had been, how the reason I couldn’t find my underwear was because it was downstairs," she writes. "I had cut my hand on a broken bottle, evidently, and I’d left a murderous smear of blood on the wall as I stumbled around in front of everyone wearing nothing from the waist down — because I’m a party animal like that."

When she went to get the morning-after pill, she asked the doctor whether what happened to her was rape and the doctor told her she wasn't "qualified to answer that".

Knoll's classmates called her a "sl*t". The only people who called it rape were two boys who left the party early and felt terrible guilt that they didn't stop it.

It wasn't until she was 23, and in therapy, that someone finally acknowledged what happened to her. She was gang-raped at 15 years old. And then sl*t-shamed about it.

Like her protagonist, Knoll became determined to build the perfect life for herself. She moved to New York City, became a magazine editor. She got a book deal. Became an international bestselling author.

But then she realised the healing would only come when she faced the truth and let go of the shame. A shame she should never have had to carry in the first place.

"I’m not fine. It’s not fine. But it’s finally the truth, it’s what I know, and that’s a start," she concludes her essay.

Luckiest Girl Alive is streaming on Netflix now.

Keryn Donnelly is Mamamia's Pop Culture Editor. For her weekly TV, film and book recommendations and to see photos of her dog, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.