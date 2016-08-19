12 people on why their non-glamorous proposal was perfect.

Image: The Office/NBC.

You don’t need fireworks, a flash mob or the Eiffel Tower to make a marriage proposal special. In fact, sometimes it is the more spontaneous, spur of the moment, low key proposals that are the sweetest.

We bring you 12 people whose non-glamorous proposals were completely awesome.

1. “He ended up proposing to me in a public toilet.”

“My now husband has planned a huge proposal in a park. He had a picnic with candles, champagne and rose petals all set up to surprise me, but just as we go there, a huge thunderstorm came down. He ended up proposing to me in the public toilets nearby.” – Sophie

2. “I proposed to her in our garage.”

“On my birthday, she was taking me out to eat and I couldn’t find anywhere to hide the ring. She asked if everything was okay and I said, ‘might as well get this out of the way.’ I proposed to her in our garage,” – forkandbowl

3. "She asked if we could have a 'do over' "

"When I proposed, my fiancee was coming home from work. I was waiting for her when she got home with a little sign, and I on one knee. She spilled her coffee all over herself coming in the door, tripped, dropped her bag and was swearing like a sailor. She then saw me and started to cry and asked if she could have a 'do over,'" - Anonymous. 4. "I pretty much just word vomited in her direction with the rough theme of "I think you're swell." "After pacing around like a lunatic out of sheer nervousness I began my proposal with 'I haven't been completely honest with you', Just what every gal wants to hear! I did this the day I bought the ring because I was afraid I would somehow lose it. Her face sank. I would like to tell you what I said next, but I have no idea... I pretty much just word vomited in her direction with the rough theme of 'I think you're swell,' then I knelt down and handed her a ring box. I was just like 'uhh...here!' and handed it to her. She said yes and put it on and we hugged and stuff. Nailed it." - soomuchcoffee Listen to Mia Freedman share her biggest regret from her wedding day, on Mamamia Out Loud. Post continues after audio. 5. "He was down on one knee in front of the toilet," "I knew that my boyfriend was going to propose, and I was really excited, but very nervous about it, and I kept sabotaging moments when I thought that he was going to propose. We went out to a nice romantic dinner, and immediately after it I said I wanted to go home, because I was really tired. When we got home, I was really busting to wee, so I ran to the bathroom, and when I walked out he was down on one knee in front of the toilet." - Caity. (Post continues after gallery.) 10 movie proposals to melt your heart The Wedding SingerThe Wedding Singer A Walk to RememberA Walk to Remember When Harry Met SallyWhen Harry Met Sally Stepmom_0Stepmom Knocked UpKnocked Up Sweet Home AlabamaSweet Home Alabama Sex and the CitySex and the City Love ActuallyLove Actually Walk the LineWalk the Line PridePrejudice20054Pride and Prejudice

6. "He proposed while we were lying in bed."

"We were lying in bed on a Tuesday morning, he gave me a diamond, and proposed to me. We went to get the ring made together, it was so sweet," - Amanda.

7. "He proposed while we were waiting for RACV,"

"Our car broke down in 40 degree heat, and we were in the middle of no where. RACV were over an hour away, and so we were sitting on the ground in the shade, and he asked me to marry him. He didn't have a ring or anything, but I said yes. That was 35 years ago." - Margie

8. "He proposed to me in our kitchen."

"My husband freaked out because he thought I was cluing onto the proposal (which I totally was not) and gave me the ring wrapped in Christmas paper (it was not Christmas) in our kitchen, forgetting to do his spiel and to get down on one knee. Then we went out and celebrated and I drank too much and vomited... so classy," - Catherine

9. "Neither one of us really proposed."

"One random Saturday I woke up and asked my then girlfriend, now wife, 'what do you want to do today?', she said 'go look at some wedding venues'. I sat there for a second and said 'okay.' We had to make up a sappy proposal story for our parents. But neither one of us really proposed," - MimonFishbaum

10. "She took a while to believe I was serious (even though I had a ring)." "I proposed to my wife in Times Square at New Year's Eve. She was pretty emotional and took a while to believe I was serious (even though I had a ring). This being New York, strangers started shouting at her to 'HURRY UP LADY, WHAT'S IT GONNA BE? WE DON'T HAVE ALL NIGHT!' " - Anonymous.