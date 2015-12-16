The writers of Love Actually tell us who lived happily ever after - and who didn't.

And now, in the 600th Love, Actually revelation, we uncover even MORE secrets about the film that everyone hates/loves/watches daily in the month of December.

For a lighthearted romantic comedy, this film is surely the most divisive in history.

All the palaver must have had writer/director Richard Curtis scratching his head, which explains why he went to a midnight screening of the infamous/famous/beloved/despised film for the first time since its premiere 12 years ago on Saturday.

His partner — and the film’s script editor — Emma Freud was on-hand to live-tweet the event, as well as divulge insider info that, incredibly, we didn’t know before.

The storyline that affected Freud the most is, unsurprisingly, the one that still makes everyone cry: the one in which Emma Thompson’s character Karen discovers her husband Harry, played by Alan Rickman, might be cheating on her.

Joni mitchell. Help. Still hurts. Sat on the floor watching her do that scene – 7 takes. Crying every time. Goddess. #LoveActually — emma freud (@emmafreud) December 13, 2015

Freud didn’t let us imagine it was merely a flirtation between Harry and his colleague, either.

Rowan Atkinson’s painfully fastidious jewellery counter character was supposed to be an actual angel who prevents Rickman’s character from purchasing the necklace. That idea was cut for a more tearjerking storyline, which I must say is preferable to a winged Mr Bean.

Freud revealed the couple stayed together, but things between them never really recovered *sob* onto happier things!

Love, Actually was very much a family affair.

The two of the Curtis/Freud kids present at the screening were typically teenagerly. Charlie, 18, was a bit of a smart-arse, actually. According to Freud, he mocked his dad for the scene in which Hugh Grant’s British PM confronts the US President Billy Bob Thornton. “Is this dad’s attempt at politics?” he asked Freud.

Charlie also tried to get his dad to make a curtain speech as the credits rolled. Kids! Freud documented her very proudest moment from the film: the kiss between Colin Firth and his Portuguese maid.

Remember January Jones in this film? Apparently she was genius.

And if you were concerned about Martin Freeman’s modesty during his nude scenes, rest easy.

Curtis found the whole experience a bit of an ordeal.

“It was all a bit tough on Richard –- we groaned every time there was another montage, and kept a count of the turtle necks (23) whenever they appeared,” Freud reported in her Telegraph column.

