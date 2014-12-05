News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

You might not realise it but the woman in this photo is risking her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

This may not look like a protest – there’s no chanting, no picket lines or banners – but activist Loujain Hathloul is taking a stand.

And she is doing it simply by sitting behind the wheel of her car.

Image via Twitter.

The 25-year-old student was arrested after trying to drive across the border of the United Arab Emirates into Saudi Arabia – the only country in the world where it is illegal for a woman to drive a car.

Ms Hathloul, who lives in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, had her passport confiscated and was blocked from returning to her own country, according to Al Jazeera.

“I have been at the Saudi border for 24 hours. They don’t want to give me my passport nor will they let me pass,” she said in a tweet.

Loujain Hathloul’s profile picture on Twitter.

The French literature graduate is an active social media user and was using Twitter to document her protest, before her account went silent.

Her followers responded online and one woman, Saudi journalist Maysaa Alamoud, went to the border to show her support.

Both women have now been arrested, an anonymous activist told the AFP news agency.

“She knew that they wouldn’t let her pass,” the activist said.

Ms Hathloul is not the first woman to take to the road, and social media, in protest of the law.

In October, dozens of women drove in Saudi Arabia and posted images of themselves in an online campaign to have it overturned.

A video of the protest can be seen on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3EMHH3wq4Y

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended