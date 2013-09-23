News
entertainment

Louis CK thinks smart phones are killing kids (and he's very convincing).

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

Louis CK, the famous comedian often referred to as to today’s Seinfeld, made an appearance on Conan last week that has gone crazy viral.

He’s obviously his usual level of hilarious, but the interview has actually been so popular because of the profound things Louis had to say about sadness, loneliness and cell-phones. Here’s a taste:

“You never feel completely sad or completely happy. You just feel kind of satisfied with your products… And then you die.”

Deep.

It’s actually very, very funny though. Just watch:

Do you love Louis CK as much as us?

