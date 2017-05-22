News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Former Lorna Jane manager who says company fat-shamed her labelled "extremely sensitive".

A woman suing Lorna Jane over allegations of fat-shaming had a lengthy history of psychiatric issues before she started working for the activewear company, a court has heard.

Amy Robinson is seeking $550,000 over claims she suffered psychiatric injuries after being belittled over her appearance while working for Lorna Jane at the Brisbane airport DFO from July to December 2012.

She also claims she was forced to do unfair hours by her area supervisor.

The Brisbane District Court heard evidence on Monday Ms Robinson had a borderline personality disorder that made it difficult for her to work with other people, and she likely exaggerated or lied about the extent of her suffering to a psychologist.

A report tendered in court from Dr Ursula Oertel described Ms Robinson as “extremely sensitive with interactions with others, quick to feel she is being treated inequitably, and tends to hold a grudge even if the perceived affront is unintentional”.

Under cross-examination, Dr Oertel agreed Ms Robinson had low self-esteem, a distrust of others, and a tendency to become “grievously affronted” by seemingly trivial matters such as being asked to complete a task she saw as meaningless.

“She might misinterpret a tone of voice, a look, or a gesture?” Lorna Jane barrister Rebecca Treston QC asked.

“Yes,” Dr Oertel said.

“It would make holding down a job extremely difficult?” Ms Treston asked.

“Yes,” Dr Oertel replied.

The court heard Ms Robinson had a lengthy history of depression and anxiety, for which she had been taking high levels of medication.

She had sought medical help on a number of occasions from 2002 for a wide range of significant events including post-natal depression, domestic violence and financial issues.

Dr Oertel said the medical history made it “hard to tease out to what percentage or what degree” the experience at Lorna Jane affected Ms Robinson.

Tags: australian-news , court , lorna-jane , news-3

Related Stories

Recommended