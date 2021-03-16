"I will slow clap this product for all eternity": 5 women blind test L'Oréal Paris True Match Foundation.

When it comes to choosing the right foundation for you, it's not always easy.

There's SO many brands. So many shades. So many flashy claims and pretty packaging. What's a dame to do? Combing through those beauty aisles to find The One is a total TASK.

And if you're anything like us (cute, reliable, likes nachos), you're a sucker for hype and have tried all the fancy schmancy stuff only to find that most of it is just a bit... meh.

Expensive doesn't always necessarily mean better. Which is both confusing and annoying - because no one likes throwing money around on beauty products that don't quite cut it. Especially when it comes to foundation.

So, being the curious cats that we are, we thought it would be fun to get a bunch of beauty loving women to do a blind trial of L'Oréal Paris True Match Foundation (in case you live on the moon, it's a cult favourite foundation) and hear their verdict on the iconic formula - without all the other distracting factors in place (packaging, price point, claims etc.).

Pretty fun, no?

We gave them nothing - no branded packaging, hints, breadcrumb trails (zilch!) - to find out if L'Oréal Paris True Match Foundation really lives up to the hype.

Does it actually offer a true-to-skin match like it promises? Does the hyaluronic-acid packed formula really improve the quality of your skin? Will it slide off your face by 12pm?

Let's put our investigation beanies on to find out. Shall we?

Here are five blind-tested reviews of L'Oréal Paris True Match Foundation:

Katie.

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

"My aim with any foundation is something that’s not too heavy, easy to apply, can be worn by itself and doesn’t melt off my face on a toasty day. I know this probably goes against everything that most people look for in a foundation, but I really love lightweight and not too much coverage. Like, please hide my nasty bits, but I still want to see freckles and a bit of life beyond one shade of pale.

"When I first saw this foundation, I was worried it was going to be heavy, but it was delightfully creamy. Slipped on with ease and sat properly even with my shoddy application. (Disclaimer: I never use sponges or brushes. I just plop some foundation on my hand and then smush it into my face with my fingers. And this often occurs on the train to work.)

"The smell was honestly non-existent, which I like. I don’t particularly want my face to smell like anything. And when it came to shade, I found the Ivory shade I was road testing didn’t have that chalky/ghost-like undertone in it, and instead it matched the pink hues in my skin perfectly. I actually think this is the closest match I’ve ever had with a foundation, and for that reason I will slow clap this product for all eternity.

"I’ve fallen into the trap of ‘buy expensive - it’s better’ far too many times and walked away disappointed and with a slightly orange visage. Past foundations have been too thick, or too oily, had a funny chemical stink to them or looked really good for about three seconds before melting off my face.

"This instead went on easy, matched my actual skin and stayed on all day long. Sunny (read: sweaty) walks included. It gave me zero breakouts and my skin actually looked and felt better after two weeks of using it daily, so that feels like a little slice of luxury to me. WHAT IS THIS WIZARDRY?!

Katie's reaction: "I had a sneaking suspicion it was L'Oréal! But I am CHUFFED that that good of a foundation is not going to murder my bank account when I repurchase."

Emily.

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

"The foundation was much more watery than what I expected. I apply foundation on my palm and then use a brush to blend it into my face little by little, but when I tried this initially it just ran down my arm. The texture was amazing - it felt like I was putting on moisturiser.

"It's much lighter than any other foundation I've tried. It felt like I was doing my skin care routine rather than applying makeup. I also sometimes forget that I'm even wearing foundation because it just sinks into the skin so well.

"My skin has been super hydrated and dewy. I usually experience redness a few days after wearing foundation, but I feel like this foundation has actually prevented that while still giving great coverage.

"I'd definitely recommend it to friends who want coverage but nothing too heavy. I'll 100 per cent keep using it! Don't think I'll be switching foundations anytime soon."

Emily's reaction: "I knew it! The product was so skin-friendly and great quality. Can't go wrong with L'Oréal Paris."

Gia.

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

"It felt so smooth to put on (like velvet!), and it definitely had a luxurious feel. Considering it felt so light and breathable on my skin, and still offered a good amount of coverage.

"I was actually really surprised by the wearability. It feels light when you put it on, so I assumed it'd be gone by lunch - but it actually lasted well into the afternoon. With other foundations I'd find myself very shiny by mid-afternoon, but not with this one.

"Other than battling with a hormonal breakout, I found my skin's texture to be really smooth post trial. If I was to take a guess, I might've thought it was one of those new serum-infused foundations.

"I'll definitely keep using it, and I'm keen to see how it'll go once my skin has cleared up. 10/10 would recommend!"

Gia's reaction: "Oh, wow! I thought it was going to be one of those super expensive serum foundations. So glad it's something I'll be able to afford!"

Lily.

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

"I usually look for foundations that are quite light - something that doesn't feel heavy on my skin and that gives some coverage without cracking or looking like you're wearing heaps of makeup. My skin doesn't do well with thick foundations.

"This foundation felt a lot runnier/lighter than I expected, which I LOVE. The consistency feels like skincare, and I found it very easy to apply. It doesn't really have a smell which I like, and the finish is very natural.

"The shade match was perfect for my skin type and the coverage was light-medium, which is perfect for me. It somehow blended with my skin tone to make me look very luminous and I really liked that. Compared to other foundations it doesn't feel sticky or tacky, or like it's clogging my pores at all.

"I also found that the wearability was pretty good! If I was going out in the evening, I would probably have touched up - but I don't normally wear much foundation anyway, so the coverage was perfect for me.

"Overall, my skin feels more hydrated, less dry and overall texture seems to be more even. It's my new favourite!"

Lily's reaction: "I guessed it might have been L'Oréal Paris because I knew the bottle - but I am very impressed! Feels much more expensive and luxurious."

Emma.

Image: Supplied

AFTER Image: Supplied

"The shade match was perfect - actually a much closer match than my previous foundation! I also absolutely love the consistency. It gives such amazing coverage, but at the same time feels like a light foundation. I've never been able to find that in a foundation before, so I'm a huge fan!

"It applies really smoothly and doesn't feel at all heavy which is amazing. I feel like it makes my skin look so much brighter - it really gives that glow effect! I found it lasted really well throughout the day - there was no need to reapply and no makeup meltdown.

"My skin has been very calm while I've been using it. I have combination skin and sometimes get breakouts, but I haven't had any issues at all in the two weeks.

"I'll definitely keep using this foundation! It's good quality and feels really natural."

Emma's reaction: "Wow! I'm so surprised it was L'Oréal! It's so natural and light - I really thought it would be a luxury brand. And the colour really was a true match!"

Feature image: Supplied

