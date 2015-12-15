For as long as we can remember, moving to London has been a rite of passage for Aussie kids. But with new visa laws soon to be passed, it seems the party could be over.

Thanks to an influx of highly skilled worked from inside the EU, 2016 will see new immigration laws introduced to the UK – making it increasingly difficult for Australian visitors to obtain a visa.

According to a report from the Australian High Commission, the changes are set to have a serious effect of deterring long-term Aussie visitors and those seeking working holidays.

“The UK’s visa changes are making this country a less welcoming destination for Australians.

This potentially harms the UK’s image and reputation in Australia, and might even in the long term undermine the unique Australia-UK bond.”

Wait, what?

London was our home away from home! The city you visit when you are young, broke, and adventurous…but not quite adventurous enough to move somewhere without English speaking inhabitants, 7-11’s, and clean public toilets.

In light of this recent news we look at the collateral damage of the break up – the good, the bad, and the ugly.

1. Goodbye…weekends in Paris.

For a resident Australian, being able to boast that you are ‘just ducking over to Paris for the weekend’ would render you either a liar, or Gina Rinehart. But if you live in London? Weekends in Spain, birthday weekends in the south of France, and romantic getaways to Majorca are just a short trip away.

*Disclaimer: living in London may bring you proximity to luxury locations, but not necessarily the money to do so.

2. Goodbye…Aussie orphan Christmas.

There was always something deliciously rebellious about spending Christmas day in your friend’s tiny London apartment, swilling cheap champagne and attempting some kind of budget Christmas meal.

3. Goodbye…Stacking on the British Pounds.

C’mon, let’s face it. Every single Aussie worth their weight in Brick Lane boiled bagels stacks on the kilos after a short time in London. Maybe it’s the pints of beer, maybe it’s the impressive selection of microwave meals at Sainsbury’s – but either way, that pasty paunch is hard to avoid.

4. Goodbye…Red telephone box photos.

Also hard to avoid is the Aussie In London photo album you will upload within the first few months of living there. This album will invariably include:

Red telephone box

Big Ben

Buckingham palace

Ruddy faced and drunk in a tiny pub

Portobello markets

London Eye

A roast dinner

Abbey Road

5. Goodbye…Playing in the snow.

When my sister first moved to London, she uploaded a whole photo series of when she first saw snow. She was at work, and ran outside to spin around in the falling snow. She’s been in London for 8 years now, and hates snow even more than she hates Australia.

6. Goodbye…The Walkabout Down Under Bars.

Is this a good thing? Probably. But these filthy institutions sure did bring a certain level of familiarity for homesick antipodeans during the early days away.

7. Goodbye…Obsession with the sun.

Australians living in Australia do everything humanly possible to try and avoid the sun’s carcinogenic grasps. Australians living in London will do everything humanly possible TO SOAK UP THOSE RARE AND PRECIOUS RAYS. Don’t believe me? Head to Primrose Hill on the first sunny day following winter. Madness.

8. Goodbye….Sh!tty coffee.

If you have ever had a cup of coffee in London, you will understand. *Sobs*

9. Goodbye…Fake british accents.

Every Aussie is totally guilting of bunging on a bit o’ a British clip after spending time abroad. Even if you only stayed a few weeks. You wha?

Goodbye, dear London. We’re not what it means when the Mother Land gives you the boot, but we’re guessing this means it’s time to grow up.

And move to New York instead.