News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Breaking: passenger restrained after allegedly trying to enter the cockpit of a US bound flight from London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking: A woman has been forcibly restrained after allegedly trying to enter the cockpit of a Boston-bound British Airways flight from London.

A woman is in custody after she had to be restrained during a flight from London to Boston for allegedly trying to enter the cockpit.

British Airways told police that the woman tried to enter the cockpit Tuesday on Flight 213 but there is conflicting information about what the passenger is accused to have done. The Federal Aviation Administration said the passenger tried to get out an exit door.

US police said the passenger allegedly was trying to rush the cockpit.

There are media reports that the woman was intoxicated.

The flight landed about a half-hour ahead of schedule at Boston’s Logan International Airport at 1:30 p.m. A spokesman for state police says troopers were getting ready to board the plane to take the passenger into custody.

In a statement, British Airways called the passenger “unruly” and said the flight crew asked that police meet the flight in Boston.

More to come. 

Tags: current-affairs

Related Stories

Recommended