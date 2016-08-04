Police are exploring the possibility of terrorism in a central London knife attack which has killed one woman and left up to six people injured.

Police were called to the scene at 10:33 pm (7:33 am AEST) after reports that a man seen with a knife was injuring people at London’s Russell Square.

A man was arrested minutes later, with one arresting officer discharging a Taser.

One woman was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later, while police found up to six people injured at the scene.

Police said they are waiting for an update on the condition of those injured, as well as details of any other injuries.

“Terrorism is one possibility being explored at this stage,” Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Additional police units have been deployed to the area to provide reassurance.”

Police are calling on anyone with information on the attack to contact authorities.

More to come.

This post originally appeared on ABC News.

