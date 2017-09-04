After 30 years, the Logies are saying goodbye to Melbourne.

For 30 years the best of Australian television has been celebrated at the annual TV Week Logie Awards in Melbourne – always in Melbourne – but this is all about to change.

The Victorian Government announced on Sunday it is withdrawing its bid to host next year’s event, with Tourism and Events Minister John Eren saying it’s “time to pass the baton”.

“No matter where the Logies go next, Victoria will remain the cultural and events capital of Australia,” Eren said in a statement, AAP reports.

According to News Corp, the discussion comes after six weeks of discussion with key stakeholders. And instead of a move to Sydney, Queensland is reportedly in line to host the awards in 2018.

Several celebrities have reacted to the news, with many expressing shock at the unexpected change.

Nine-time Logie winner Bert Newton told News Corp the awards “belong in Melbourne”.

Television presenter Kerri-Anne Kennerley, who this year was inducted to the Logie Hall of Fame, urged caution in making the change.

“The only time in my living memory that it wasn’t in Melbourne it was in a theatre environment in Sydney, rather than people sitting around a table having dinner. It changed the atmosphere entirely and it was a disaster,” she told Herald Sun.

“But, that being said, so long as they don’t mess with the formula this time there’s no reason it can’t be every bit as successful somewhere else.”

Comedian Dave Hughes, who hosted the ceremony this year, said it was “weird” to see the event leave its hometown.

Gold Logie winner Kate Ritchie said she will miss the Palladium ballroom in the Crown Casino, in which the awards have been held since 1997.

“I’m not sure the Logies will be the same without the trepidation about making it elegantly up the black marble staircase at Crown Towers upon arrival,” she told the Herald Sun.

If reports are true and the Logies are heading to Queensland, the Sunshine State certainly has a big year ahead: First the Commonwealth Games, then the night of nights in Australian television. Bring on 2018.

To reminisce over the five best (and most awkward) moments from Dave Hughes’ opening monologue, click here.

To learn to recreate Bec Judd’s Logies look at home, click here.

To read about the staggering effect of Samuel Johnson’s Logies speech on his charity, Love Your Sister, click here.

LISTEN: Sophie Monk & True Stories from the Logies.

