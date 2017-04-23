News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

All of the gorgeous frocks straight from the Logies red carpet.

With another year of TV over, and with some of the most famous stars of our small screen ready to head on stage and accept our most coveted yearly television awards, the time also comes to settle our eyes on some of the country’s best fashion.

Yep, it’s Logies time again, and with that comes the glamour, glitz and occasional ridiculousness of the red carpet.

As we enter the award show’s 59th year, all our attention is on the usual suspects: The Bec Judds, the Jesinta Campbells and the Carrie Bickmores of the entertainment industry, closely followed by all our favourite stars of breakfast television.

And as for the designers, you can always put comfortable money on J’Aton owning every corner of the carpet.

You can see all the looks from this year’s Logies by clicking through the gallery below… 

All the best frocks from the 2017 Logies.

And while you’re here, thinking of reminiscing about last year? Head back in time and check out all of last year’s best looks here.

Tags: beauty-and-style , entertainment , fashion , red-carpet , style , tv

Related Stories

Recommended