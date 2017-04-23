News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Logies 2017: All of the fabulous behind-the-scenes shots of our favourite celebs.

Tell us. What’s the only thing just as good – if not better – than a red carpet brimming with Australia’s most famous faces?

Aha! Correct. The shots from behind-the-scenes, giving us unparalleled insight into what goes on to get our TV stars ready for the Logies red carpet.

Yes, the awards are wonderful and glorious, but what we’re really about is the gowns. More specifically all the work it takes to get into said gowns. Notable mentions go to the fake tans, the make-up and the perfectly styled hair that all come together in a whirl of red carpet brilliance.

And so, with the 59th annual Logies upon us, we’ve decided to compile some of our favourite behind-the-scenes insight. But at the end of the day, we know you’re all infinitely curious.

Keep checking back as we will update with more celebrity photos as they become available. 

You can click through the gallery below to see more behind the scenes pics of our favourite stars getting ready…

2017 Logies: The behind the scenes action.

Tags: beauty-and-style , celebrity , entertainment-3 , facebook-tg , fashion , logies , logies2017 , make-up , red-carpet

Related Stories

Recommended