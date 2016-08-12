News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

rogue

If you can solve this birthday logic test, you might just be a genius.

ADVERTISEMENT

ARGH. My braaaaaaainnnnn.

This logic test is melting brains the world-over today. The question was devised for the Singapore and Asian Schools Math Olympiad, a competition for teenagers. Really fricken smart teenagers.

And it’s had people all over the internet scratching their heads and asking “Why, Cheryl, why can’t you just tell us your birthday?!”

See if you can make sense of it…

So, can you figure it out? Are you a genius? OR, like some of us, do you have NO IDEA WHERE TO EVEN START?!

Good try, Jack. But you’re wrong. So wrong.

And I know, because just like in high-school maths I’ve panicked, cheated and got the answer for you.

So don’t scroll down if you want to figure it out for yourself.  

Yes Steph, exactly. You’re onto it.

As the cruel geniuses who devised the test explained to Mothership.sg….


Cheryl’s birthday is JULY 16.

But we’re not too sure it’ll be a special celebration for the secretive student this year. She’s sure pissed off a lot of people.

So tell us, did you figure it out for yourself?

Tags: kids , social-media

Related Stories

Recommended