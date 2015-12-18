Liz Hurley just won Christmas with an extraordinary Christmas card.

ADVERTISEMENT
Merry Christmas, with love from Liz.
Liz Hurley, 50, just blew everyone else’s lame Christmas cards out of the water with this postcard from a wintry land full of howling wolves.
She’s bronzed and in a bikini. It makes no sense, but it gets better the longer you look at it. In short: It’s brilliant.
It’s the Christmas card that keeps giving.
Look closer. What’s with the owl?!
“Bye bye London til 2016. Heading West to family, friends, fire and fun. Yippee,” she wrote, which is a fairly normal message for such an out-there Christmas card.
That’ll do, Liz. That’ll do.