Just 6 of the best live experiences coming to Perth in summer.

There's nowhere like Perth in summer.

Sunshine. Beautiful beaches. A welcome afternoon breeze.

And this year, the lineup of live events is particularly exceptional.

In a city where the great outdoors serves as the perfect backdrop, summer is bringing with it festivals, musicals, cinema, the opera, and concerts with the biggest names in music.

Here are just 6 of the best live experiences coming to Perth this summer.

Carmen at WACA Ground

Presented by the West Australian Opera, Carmen – the iconic opera composed by Georges Bizet – is coming to the WACA Ground in Perth for a one-of-a-kind evening under the stars.

Well known as one of opera's greatest stories, Carmen tells the tale of a bold, working class woman who finds herself in a love triangle, and explores the betrayals, celebrations and tragedies that follow.

In association with Perth Festival, Carmen features over 150 singers and musicians. Australia's finest voices are on display, including talent from the West Australian Opera Chorus, the WAO Children's Chorus and the searing talent of the West Australian Symphony Orchestra.

It's an unforgettable event for friends and family to enjoy, and suits opera lovers and novices alike.

Carmen comes to WACA Ground at 7:30pm on 25 and 26 February, 2022, with tickets on sale at Ticketek.

Moonlight Cinema

Australia's favourite outdoor cinema is back in Perth from December.

Warm nights make for the perfect evening in Kings Park, screening the best films of the summer.

If you're feeling fancy, you can purchase Bean Beds for $10, or you can bring your own picnic blanket, cushions or rugs. Pets are welcome, as is the whole family, so keep an eye out for tickets, which go on sale this month!

Visit Moonlight Cinema for more info.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Presented by Platinum Entertainment, Priscilla Queen of the Desert returns to Perth after a sold-out season in May 2021.

Arriving at the Regal Theatre in Subiaco, the award-winning musical is sure to entertain the entire family, with the outrageous costumes and iconic music you won't find anywhere else.

Starring Peter Rowsthorn, so get ready to sing along to It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Love The Nightlife and much, much more.

You can buy tickets for performances from 8 - 23 January at Ticketek.

Fringe World

Fringe World 2022 is an annual entertainment festival, showcasing West Australian performance artists, with a handful of interstate guests, for hundreds of shows across Perth.

Whether you’re interested in comedy, music, musicals, circus or thoughtful theatre, Fringe World is the opportunity to try it all.

Award-winning comedian Amy Hetherington will bring her newborn on stage for some very candid stand up, and Taiko On will present Onsen, a show to immerse you in the sounds of the world's deepest musical instruments. Inspired by the relaxation of the Japanese Onsen, or hot spring bath, this sound bath experience has been described as "a visual and sound spectacular unlike anything else."

Fringe World runs from 14 January to 13 February, and you can find out more and purchase tickets at the Fringe World website.

Lorde - Solar Power Australian Tour

Frontier Touring and Eccles Entertainment are bringing international pop sensation Lorde to New Zealand and Australia in February and March 2022.

For the first time in 5 years, Lorde will tour four cities in Australia, wrapping up at the Belvoir Amphitheatre in Perth.

Performing new music from her Solar Power album, the Grammy award-winning artist will head to Europe, the UK and North America later in the year.

The 18+ show is sure to be world-class.

Factory Summer Festival

Stadium Park on the banks of the Swan River will host the most iconic festival of the summer in December.

Lime Cordiale will headline Factory Summer Festival on 18 December, with acts like Broods, Cosmo's Midnight, Electric Fields, Set Mo and FlexMami to also take the stage.

On Christmas Eve, The Veronicas, Example, KLP, and more will set the festive spirit, with the final Factory Summer Festival show ringing in the New Year on 31 December.

Hermitude will headline the New Year's Eve show with Mashd N Kutcher, Nina Las Vegas, Godlands, Sammythesinner and more.

Find out more at the Factory Summer Festival website.

This summer has plenty on offer for those in Perth, and it's the ideal time to get the family or a group of friends together and experience the magic of live events.

