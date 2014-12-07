News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

This little girl's dancing will make your day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Happiness is infectious. And this is Exhibit A.

Love or hate buskers, they are a unique part of city life.

Sure, they can be a bit hit and miss. But sometimes they are such a hit that you can’t help but dance.

This little girl met some buskers in a New York subway and was overcome with the need to dance.

Before long, a whole crowd of subway passengers were dancing with her – much to the delight of the busking band.

Check it out for yourself…

The band, known as Coyote and Crow, play music in the New York subway during winter and were heartened to see that someone so small was such a big fan of their music.

The video has been watched more than 2.5 million times since they uploaded it to their Youtube channel this week, and it’s not hard to see why.

With her bright coat, energetic dance moves and enthusiasm for life, we couldn’t help but crack a smile when this little girl danced across our screens.

Tags: video , viral-videos

Related Stories

Recommended