The world's "most relaxing song" is one that every woman with anxiety needs to listen to.

At the end of a stressful day it can feel impossible to unwind. Maybe you can’t keep the nagging feeling of forgetting something out of your head long enough to really enjoy that bubble bath.

Maybe your plans to go to bed early are ruined by the urge to come up with what you should have said in that meeting earlier. Maybe it’s nothing in particular—you just have that tight, worried feeling.

Whatever is causing you anxiety, it turns out there’s a scientifically backed way to quiet it.

Music.

Hey Mia: How do you manage your anxiety? Post continues after audio.

According to Inc. magazine, a neuro-marketing company called Mindlab International conducted a study in which participants were asked to solve difficult puzzles as quickly as they could. While doing this, they were connected to sensors that measured their stress levels (changes in brain activity, heart rates, blood pressure and breathing.)

As they performed these tasks, participants listened to different songs, and according to Mindlab’s Dr. David Lewis-Hodgson there was one song that helped to reduce anxiety more than any other.

According to Inc., listening to the song ‘Weightless’ by Marconi Union “resulted in a 65 percent reduction in participants’ overall anxiety, and a 35 percent reduction in their usual physiological resting rates.”

Note: Seriously, this song will make you sleepy. You’ve been warned. (Post continues below.)

“‘Weightless’ was so effective, many women became drowsy and I would advise against driving while listening to the song because it could be dangerous,” says Dr. David Lewis-Hodgson, Mindlab’s chairman.

According to The Telegraph, Manchester trio Marconi Union worked with a sound therapist to create the eight-minute song. The harmonies, rhythms and bass lines are all carefully arranged to slow heart rate, reduce blood pressure, slow breathing, reduce brain activity and lower levels of cortisol, the hormone that causes stress.

But if ‘Weightless’ isn’t your cup of tea, there are nine other songs on Mindlab’s list to try instead:

The top ten relaxing songs are:

1. ‘Weightless‘ by Marconi Union

2. ‘Electra‘ by Airstream

3. ‘Mellomaniac (Chill Out Mix)‘ by DJ Shah

4. ‘Watermark‘ by Enya

5. ‘Strawberry Swing‘ by Coldplay

6. ‘Please Don’t Go‘ by Barcelona

7. ‘Pure Shores‘ by All Saints

8. ‘Someone Like You‘ by Adele

9. ‘Canzonetta Sull’aria‘ by Mozart

10. ‘We Can Fly‘ by Rue du Soleil

Inc. also put together a Spotify playlist of all these songs.

So next time you’re feeling overwhelmed with stress, queue up the playlist and zen out.

If you or a loved one is suffering from anxiety, Mamamia urges you to contact Beyond Blue.

This article was originally published on Spring St.