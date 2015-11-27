Lisa Wilkinson finally got to perform "Horses" with Daryl Braithwaite. Sort of.

Hold your horses, Lisa Wilkinson just sung Daryl Braithwaite’s biggest hit in the Whitsundays, with the man himself – sort of.

Wilkinson did her favourite Power Ballard on Today this morning and, of course she chose her 16-year-old’s favourite tune Horses.

She posted the amazingly performed power ballad to Instagram. (Post continues after the video)…

The 55-year-old TV host said posted the video clip to Instagram and said, “I FINALLY got to perform megahit, ‘Horses’ with my favourite teen crush, Daryl Braithwaite.”

She continued to explain, “In the #Whitsundays!! Sort of… (My 16 year old heart just skipped a beat).”

The clip came from a segment on Today, where the hosts humiliated themselves for the audience's benefit, because... Friday.

The Channel 9 morning show said that the Today team had all caught ARIAs fever and so had decided to create better versions of the world's best power ballads.

Thank you for bringing this glorious rendition to our Friday Lisa, we will be forever grateful.

What power ballad would you recreate?