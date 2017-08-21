CULT BUY: Lisa Wilkinson's latest Today Show dress needs a place in your closet immediately.

Lisa Wilkinson is always impeccably dressed when she graces our screens each morning on The Today Show.

However, Monday morning she wore a dress so gorgeous, we could barely look away.

It was floral. It was pastel. It was elegant, but not too boring. It was high-necked, with slightly puffy sleeves and yet somehow also sexy. And it left us wondering…..WHERE CAN WE GET ONE?

Thankfully, we weren’t the only ones out to steal the Aussie icon’s style and after receiving “a lot of requests” for the details of the dress, Lisa obliged.

The dress comes from the new season of Australian fashion label Sheike, she shared on Instagram.

After madly scouring the site, we discovered it’s a style called Vintage Rose Dress and retails for $159.95 – not bad for a trans-seasonal piece that works equally well in the office, at the races, at a lunch with friends or while hosting a national breakfast TV show.

We suggest you hurry though – the style has already sold out in sizes 12 and 14 online, while 6, 8, 10 and 16 remain available. (Though you could always try one of their 36 brick-and-mortar stores in NSW, Victoria, Queensland and WA.)

There also happens to be a beautiful blouse in the same print available in sizes 8-16.

Excuse me while I turn my computer screen out of the line of sight of my boss…

In the post, Lisa also updated her followers on the progress of her right wrist, which is still healing a month after she slipped and broke it in the shower during her Italian holiday.

“Before anyone wonders about my puffy right hand in this pic, it’s ok,” she wrote.

“I didn’t have my new splint on this morning as I was running late heading to work after having my very first unassisted shower since the accident – took my bra on and off by myself and everything!! Small victories, hey?

“But the whole frustrating process took 20 long minutes…”

Lisa said her hand is still “a long way from happy”, but she’s doing everything the doctor prescribed to get better.