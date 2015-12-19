News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Lisa Wilkinson delivered a passionate speech at the rally for Allison Baden-Clay.

“Hopefully in the days, weeks and months ahead we will get the answers we need and we will get justice for Allison.”

At today’s rally for Allison Baden-Clay, Today Show host Lisa Wilkinson made a passionate speech, calling out the “national disgrace” that is Australia’s domestic violence crisis.

“Today is about justice for Allison and for all women … today is also an example of democracy in action,” she told the thousand-strong rally in Brisbane’s King George Square.

“This community is coming together and saying the Court of Appeal’s decision in the community’s eyes does not deliver justice for Allison and all women.”

You can watch her powerful speech (courtesy of Channel 9) in full here:

Tags: wellbeing , australian-politics , current-affairs , women

Related Stories

Recommended