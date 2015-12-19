“Hopefully in the days, weeks and months ahead we will get the answers we need and we will get justice for Allison.”

At today’s rally for Allison Baden-Clay, Today Show host Lisa Wilkinson made a passionate speech, calling out the “national disgrace” that is Australia’s domestic violence crisis.

“Today is about justice for Allison and for all women … today is also an example of democracy in action,” she told the thousand-strong rally in Brisbane’s King George Square.

“This community is coming together and saying the Court of Appeal’s decision in the community’s eyes does not deliver justice for Allison and all women.”

