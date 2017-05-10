News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Lisa Oldfield just announced her divorce via Instagram. (We think.)

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve been watching Real Housewives of Sydney, you’ll know Lisa Oldfield doesn’t shy away from a bit of ~dramaaaa~.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the businesswoman/mum of two/RHOS ‘villain’ would announce her divorce on Instagram.

That’s exactly what she did — in spectacularly brazen fashion, it must be said — late on Wednesday night.

Oldfield’s weapon of choice was a sassy meme… and even sassier hashtags.

After 17 years of marriage to One Nation co-founder David Oldfield, it appears the 41-year-old is saying #bye. Or this is some kind of practical joke. Who knows at this point.

Watch: That time we cornered Lisa Oldfield in the Mamamia lift. (Post continues.)

The comments on the post were a mix of dismay (“No need to bring things to the internet”), fist-pumping (“Yes queen”), and earnest support (“You deserve someone who appreciates you”).

Looks like the days of quietly parting are numbered.

Listen: Mia Freedman talks to Lisa Oldfield about all things RHOS on No Filter.

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended