Lisa Oldfield just announced her divorce via Instagram. (We think.)

If you’ve been watching Real Housewives of Sydney, you’ll know Lisa Oldfield doesn’t shy away from a bit of ~dramaaaa~.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the businesswoman/mum of two/RHOS ‘villain’ would announce her divorce on Instagram.

That’s exactly what she did — in spectacularly brazen fashion, it must be said — late on Wednesday night.

Oldfield’s weapon of choice was a sassy meme… and even sassier hashtags.

After 17 years of marriage to One Nation co-founder David Oldfield, it appears the 41-year-old is saying #bye. Or this is some kind of practical joke. Who knows at this point.

The comments on the post were a mix of dismay (“No need to bring things to the internet”), fist-pumping (“Yes queen”), and earnest support (“You deserve someone who appreciates you”).

Looks like the days of quietly parting are numbered.

