News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Lisa Curry reveals she is trying for a baby at 51.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a New Idea exclusive, Lisa Curry reveals she is trying for her fourth baby via IVF at age 51.

Curry and her partner of three years Joel Walkenhorst, 31, met with IVF specialists and have begun a formal cycle of fertility treatment.

“We’ve been talking on and off about the possibility of having a baby for a couple of years, and it has come to the point where it’s now or never.

“So we made the appointment to see the IVF doctor, had the tests and talked about our options. If there were none, we’d have walked away. But even a small chance is a chance.
“Now that we’ve found out it may be possible, all we can do is try. If it’s meant to happen, it will.”

This would be Curry’s fourth child as she has three children, Jaimi, 25, Morgan, 22, and Jett, 18, with her ex-husband Grant Kenny.

Grant Kenny, 49, is reportedly the father of Fifi Box’s baby – although neither of the pair have officially confirmed it.

Of telling Grant about her news, Curry said he was, “great about it”.

According to data obtained by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare the average age of women using IVF has increased. Twenty-five percent of women receiving IVF treatment are aged 40 or over however Fertility Society of Australia president Peter Illingworth says the live birth rate decreased to less than 1 per cent for IVF cycles in women aged over 44.

The average age of women recieving assisted reproduction (using their own eggs) is 36 years of age and for women using donated eggs is 40.8 years.

Tags: celebrity

Related Stories

Recommended