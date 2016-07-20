Lindy Chamberlain says there's one person she's struggled the most to forgive.

It was the story that both captured and divided our nation: A mother wrongfully imprisoned after her child was snatched by a dingo.

Lindy Chamberlain has now revealed the person she has struggled most to forgive is ex-husband Michael Chamberlain.

News.com.au reported Chamberlain told the crowd at the National Christian Family Conference she had struggled not to be consumed by “bitterness and resentment.”

“You can’t get away from it. It sleeps with you at night. It goes to the bathroom with you. It showers with you. It has parties with friends with you. It’s always there. You need to choose your battles wisely,” she said.

“You don’t have to attend every argument you’re invited to. A fight without a foe — where’s the battle?”

Chamberlain went on to say holding onto anger does little to harm those who have wronged you.

"If you're holding the anger… you're not hurting them at all. They're succeeding well beyond their wildest dreams. It's you that's dying," she said.

The case of Chamberlain and her nine-week-old daughter Azaria made international headlines after the mother was accused of lying about her missing child.

Chamberlain was found guilty or murder in 1982 with her then husband Michael found guilty as an accessory.

The Supreme Court of Darwin declared the Chamberlains were not guilty in 1998.

But it was only in 2012 at the fourth inquest into the death of Azaria that a Darwin coroner confirmed a dingo's involvement.

Coroner Elizabeth Morris told a court the child must have been dragged from the tent.

"In considering now all of the evidence… and excluding all other reasonable possibilities.. what occurred was that a dingo or dingos entered the tent, took Azaria and dragged her from the immediate area."

Chamberlain and ex-husband Michael divorced in 1991, 11 years after Azaria first went missing.



Watch the original ABC News coverage of the Chamberlains being declared innocent.