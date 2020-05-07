What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Thursday May 7.

Mother’s Day relaxations announced for QLD.

Families of up to five people will be able to visit other Queensland homes just in time for Mother’s Day.

From Sunday, members of the same household will be able go to another as the number of active COVID-19 continues to drop and new diagnoses remain low in the state with just two new diagnoses overnight.

“There (are) a lot of mums out there who’d love to see one household in the morning and another in the afternoon and another in the evening. That could happen,” Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young said.

“But they can’t all go at the same time. Hugs are a no-go.”

NSW says the same won’t be happening in the country’s most populous state.

“Without wanting to be the bearer of bad news, can I say that whilst National Cabinet is considering easing some restrictions from Friday, I doubt very much that NSW will be in a position to implement anything before Mother’s Day,” said Premier Gladys Berejiklian this morning.

At the moment, two adults and their dependable children can visit another household.

Victoria is also not easing in time for Mother’s Day, with Premier Daniel Andrews reiterating that Victoria’s stage three restrictions would not change until the State of Emergency ended on Monday.

In South Australia and WA, social gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed.

90,000 healthcare workers infected.

At least 90,000 healthcare workers worldwide are believed to have been infected with COVID-19, and possibly twice that, amid reports of continuing shortages of protective equipment, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) says.

The disease has killed more than 260 nurses, it said in a statement, urging authorities to keep more accurate records to help prevent the virus from spreading among staff and patients.

The Geneva-based association said a month ago that 100 nurses had died in the pandemic.

"The figure for health care workers infections has risen from 23,000 to we think more than 90,000, but that is still an underestimation because it is not (covering) every country in the world," Howard Catton, ICN's chief executive officer, told Reuters Television in its lakeside offices.

Australia warned about lifting restrictions.

Australia's leaders have been urged not to release the handbrake on coronavirus restrictions too quickly, to avoid a potentially disastrous second wave of infections.

State and federal leaders will decide on what rules are to be eased on Friday, at a crucial National Cabinet meeting.

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said restrictions would be gradually eased rather than a wholesale return to life before the pandemic.

"Some things will open - others will not," he told reporters in Canberra.

"It will be scaled so that risk of increasing the number of cases is minimised while giving the maximum benefit to the economy and to normalisation of society."

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone is warning National Cabinet not to feel pressured into lifting restrictions.

"Friday's meeting should continue to apply medical evidence when putting the health of all Australians first," he said.

He said reinstating isolation measures after a second wave of infections, would be worse for health outcomes and the economy, than a cautious relaxation.

"People should not get their hopes up too high at this stage, because rushing to get things back to normal, without caution and safeguards, risks a huge setback for everyone," Dr Bartone said.

There have been 6875 cases of coronavirus in Australia, with 5984 people recovered.

The death toll is 97 with 16 lives claimed at western Sydney nursing home Newmarch House.

The current COVID-19 figures.

More than 5.1 million people have downloaded and registered for the government's coronavirus tracing app.

Virus spread around the world in late 2019.

A genetic analysis of samples from more than 7500 people infected with COVID-19, suggests the coronavirus spread quickly around the world late last year and is adapting to its human hosts, scientists say.

A study by the University College London's Genetics Institute found almost 200 recurrent genetic mutations of the new coronavirus - SARS-CoV-2 - which the researchers said showed how it may be evolving as it spreads in people.

Francois Balloux, a professor who co-led the research, said results showed that a large proportion of the global genetic diversity of the virus causing COVID-19 was found in all of the hardest-hit countries.

The team's findings confirm the virus emerged in late 2019, before quickly spreading across the globe.

The team screened the genomes of more than 7500 viruses from infected patients around the world. Their results add to a growing body of evidence that SARS-CoV-2 viruses share a common ancestor from late 2019, suggesting this was when the virus jumped from a previous animal host into people.

This means it is unlikely the new virus was circulating in people for long before it was first detected, Balloux said.

QLD courts inundated by domestic violence.

Increased financial stress, higher alcohol consumption, and being forced to stay home has led to a surge in domestic and family violence, Queensland officials say.

Magistrates have been inundated with cases of domestic and family violence in their courtrooms, and paramedics are getting more calls for help.

The crisis has pushed the state government to hold an online domestic violence summit, with stakeholders and advocates to assess where funding should be directed.

Service providers had reported a dramatic increase in the brutality and severity of attacks on women and children, Minister for Women Di Farmer told reporters.

"If you are a victim you are probably now at home 24 hours a day with a perpetrator who is watching your every move, so your ability to call for help, your ability to escape is severely limited," she said.

Farmer said financial loss, cabin fever, a widespread rise in anxiety, and a 70 per cent increase in alcohol consumption, could push violent perpetrators over the edge.

Victorian meatworks cluster moves to aged care home.

Forty nine cases of COVID-19 have already been linked to the Cedar Meats plant in Victoria.

Now a worker at Doutta Galla Aged Care in Footscray, who was in close contact with an abattoir worker, has also been confirmed as positive.

No other residents or staff are showing signs at this stage.

Despite the first coronavirus case linked to the abattoir being recorded on April 2, the department didn't close until April 29.

The person who tested positive on April 2 said they hadn't been at work while infectious, so the workplace was not considered an exposure site.

The second case linked to the workplace was diagnosed on April 24, followed by a third case about 24 hours later.

WA marks one week without cases.

A road map for easing COVID-19 restrictions in Western Australia could be released this weekend, but the Premier has ruled out travel exemptions for the AFL, as the state marked one week of no new cases.

Only 14 active cases remain in WA, including seven patients in hospital, while 528 people have recovered.

Premier Mark McGowan described the results as "amazing, incredible and terrific", and said his government's plan to ease restrictions would be released as early as the weekend, following a National Cabinet meeting on Friday.

While the state government was focused on loosening restrictions that would boost the economy and keep people safe, the hard border closure would remain in place for now, he said.

Around the world.

- The European Union predicts a "recession of historic proportions this year" due to the impact of the coronavirus, with a drop in output of more than seven per cent.

- An Australian man - a 69-year-old hotel manager - has died from the virus in Thailand.

- The UK's death toll has risen by 649 to more than 30,000. The country stands only behind America which has more than 71,000 deaths.

- Russia's culture minister has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the third confirmed member of the cabinet to catch the disease.

- In Germany, two households can go out to eat together, as the downward turn in cases in the country continues.

- With AAP

Feature image: Getty.

