The 12 surprising life lessons Elle Woods taught us in Legally Blonde.

It’s been 15 years since Elle Woods graced our screens in Legally Blonde.

And that’s a big deal. Even Reese Witherspoon was posting about it.

So in honour of the the cult favourite, we’ve put together a list of the life lessons we were taught by the sorority-girl-turned-Harvard-law-graduate.

Because while the bend and snap is genius, Woods’ wisdom goes far beyond that.

1. Don’t settle for a bonehead. You’re better than that.

“If I’m going to be a partner in a law firm by the time I’m 30, I’m going to need a boyfriend who’s not a complete bonehead.”

2. Exercise is not only healthy, it can also stop you from harming your significant other.

“Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don’t shoot their husbands, they just don’t.”

3. Why be passive aggressive when you can just be aggressive?

“I like your outfit too, except when I dress up as a frigid bitch, I try not to look so constipated.”

4. Don’t be afraid to use legal speak. Be a lady boss in any situation.

“I feel comfortable using legal jargon in everyday life.”

[Man whistles at her] “I object!”

5. You only deserve the best toilet paper and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

“It has come to my attention that the maintenance staff is switching our toilet paper from Charmin… to generic. All those opposed to chafing, please say, ‘aye’.”

6. Dress in a way that's true to yourself.

"No more boring suits or pantyhose, I'm trying to be somebody I'm not."

7. Dogs are awesome and ALWAYS deserve a proper introduction.

"Hi. I'm Elle Woods and this is Bruiser Woods. We're both Gemini vegetarians."

8. Believe in others, but believe in yourself first.

"You must always have faith in people. And, most importantly, you must always have faith in yourself."

9. When it's a fight between pink and orange, pink wins. End of story.

"Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed."

10. Confidence is everything.

"I taught Bruiser to shop online, I think I can handle Congress."

11. Seriously, confidence.

"I once had to judge a tighty-whitey contest for Lambda Kappa Pi. Trust me, I can handle anything.'

12. Oh, did we mention confidence?

When Elle's ex is surprised she got into Harvard Law School, she fired back: "What? Like it's hard?"

And, well, when life gets you down and all else fails... Just bend and snap.