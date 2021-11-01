5 lactose-free dinner ideas that will have your family scraping their plates for more.

When I think about creamy recipes, I think rich, indulgent and delicious. For some of us, though, creaminess comes hand-in-hand with tummy pains and digestion issues.

But the thought of giving up dairy is a cause of pain in itself — which is exactly why I refuse to. Instead, I use lactose-free products so everyone can enjoy what I cook.

The Australian-made Liddells Lactose Free range is my go-to because they're not dairy replacements. They're still real dairy, just without that nasty lactose. This means they still contain calcium and essential nutrients, and don’t skim out on creaminess or that traditional dairy taste.

My creamy recipes need to be rich and delicious but they also need to be quick, easy and family-friendly. One of my favourites for the warmer part of the year is my Creamy Summer Vegetarian Pasta Salad.

It's a crowd favourite with all my family because of its creaminess and jam-packed flavour. (Plus, the kids don’t seem to notice the amount of veggies I hide in it.)

And while the list of ingredients seems elaborate, the dish can be made in less than 30 minutes, served as side or main, and can be made 2-3 days in advance.

So, here's how I whip up my creamy pasta salad and four other of my lactose-free favourites.

Creamy Summer Vegetarian Pasta Salad

30 minutes

Serves family of 4

Image: Supplied.

Ingredients

500gm Spiral pasta

1 tub Liddells Lactose Free Plain Yoghurt

1/2 cup Liddells Lactose Free Shredded Cheese

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 punnet cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup green peas

1 red onion, finely chopped

1/2 red capsicum, finely chopped

Handful sliced olives

3 tbs chopped parsley and basil

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon, zest and juice

1/2 tsp garlic powder

4 rashes short-cut bacon, cooked and chopped (optional)

Method

Cook pasta in a large pot of salted water. Drain and rinse under cold water. Set aside. While the pasta is cooking, cook the bacon (optional). Set aside. Prepare the dressing by combining the Liddells Lactose Free Yoghurt, mayo, olive oil, lemon zest and juice, and garlic powder in a small bowl. Season. Stir until smooth. Add the chopped veggies and Liddells Lactose Free Shredded Cheese to the cooled pasta. Pour dressing over the pasta and veggies, and toss to combine.

This recipe is suitable to be prepared ahead of time (up to 2 days). Simply set aside extra dressing to coat the pasta salad right before serving.

Image: Supplied.

Creamy Potato Salad

30 Minutes

Serves 4-6 (side serves)

Ingredients

1kg potatoes

3/4 cup Liddells Lactose Free Plain Yogurt

1/2 cup sweet chilli sauce

2 tsp dijon mustard

1/2 cup mayonnaise

Small bunch chives, finely chopped

1 red onion, finely chopped

2 eggs, hard-boiled, chopped

2 rashes short-cut bacon, cooked, chopped

Method

Peel and chop potatoes into similar sized pieces (approximately 2cm each). Season a pot of water with salt, sugar and vinegar. This helps with maximising the flavour. Cook the potatoes for 10 minutes until tender. Do not bring to boil rapidly, as this will cause the potatoes to fall apart. Drain, set aside. While the potatoes are cooking, cook the eggs (hard boil), and the bacon. Combine Liddells Lactose Free Plain Yogurt and remaining ingredients in a large bowl to create the dressing. Once the potatoes have slightly cooled, stir through the dressing, egg pieces and bacon. Season with salt and pepper.

Serve with your favourite summer BBQ or at a picnic. Perfect for Christmas lunch.

Creamy Honey Mustard Chicken

30 Minutes

Serves family of 4

Ingredients

1 tbs oil

500g chicken breast, cut into strips

1/3 cup Liddells Lactose Free Yogurt

1/3 cup Liddells Lactose Free Full Cream Milk

200g button mushrooms

1 onion, thinly sliced

375ml chicken liquid stock

1 tbs wholegrain mustard

2 tbs honey

2 tbs cornflour

300g veggies, such as beans, broccoli, or red capsicum, cut into small pieces

Method

Heat oil in large frying pan and cook chicken until golden brown. Remove and set aside. Add mushrooms, onion and veggies to pan with 1/2 a cup of the chicken stock. Cook for 5 minutes stirring until the stock reduces and the vegetables have softened. In a bowl, mix Liddells Lactose Free Full Cream Milk, remaining stock, mustard, honey and cornflour. Stir until combined. Add sauce to the veggies. While stirring, bring to boil. Reduce heat and cook 5 minutes or until the veggies are cooked. Return chicken to pan. Stir in Liddells Lactose Free Yoghurt and serve.

Serve with cooked rice, salad or veggies

Chicken Stroganoff

30 Minutes

Serves a family of 4

Ingredients

1 tbs Liddells Lactose Free Spreadable Salted Butter Blend

2 cups Liddells Lactose Plain Yoghurt

1 1/2 cups Liddells Lactose Free Full Cream Milk

6 rashes short-cut bacon, chopped

1 onion, chopped

6 mushrooms, sliced

2 chicken stock cubes

500gm chicken, sliced

2 tbs cornflour

2 tbs water

Method

Heat Liddells Lactose Free Salted Butter Blend in a pan, then add bacon, onion and mushrooms. Cook for 3-5 minutes. Add stock cubes and Liddells Lactose Free Full Cream Milk. Simmer for 10 minutes. Add chicken and simmer for 10 minutes over a low heat. Add Liddells Lactose Free Plain yoghurt and simmer for 2 minutes. Combine cornflour and water, blending to a smooth paste, then add to mixture, stir until thickened. Season with salt and pepper.

Serve with cooked rice, pasta, salad or veggies

Creamy Veggie and Rice Bake

55 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 cup Liddells Lactose Free Shredded Cheese

2 tbs Liddells Lactose Free Spreadable Salted Butter Blend

1 1/4 cup rice

2 cups water

1 onion, diced

2 carrots, diced

1 zucchini, diced

1 potato, diced

1/2 cup pumpkin or sweet potato, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 rashes short-cut bacon, chopped (optional)

Method

Preheat oven to 180C. Add all vegetables to a baking dish. Optional: cooked bacon and add to pan. Add Liddells Lactose Free butter blend, water and rice to the baking dish, and mix well. Cook for 30 to 45 minutes. Sprinkle Liddells Lactose Free Shredded Cheese over the top and cook for a further 10 minutes, or until golden brown. Allow to stand for 10 minutes or until the liquid has thickened.

No one should have to miss out on the creamy goodness of dairy. Grab Liddells Lactose Free range from your local Coles, Woolworths or select Independent stores.

Feature Image: Supplied/Instagram @mum_made_yum