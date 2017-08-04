News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

kids

Boy writes letter to tooth fairy asking for a pay rise. Tooth fairy handles it like a pro.

When I lost my first tooth I was very happy receiving 50 cents. But for one boy, $1 was just not enough.

Originally posted to Reddit, a woman shared the letter her friend’s son received after asking the tooth fairy if his $1 could be upgraded to $5.

The letter tells the boy “it was very bold of you to ask for more money” and adds that although his request has been declined, in the future “we [have] decided to increase your TPO (tooth pay out) by $1 for future extractions. This is with the stipulation the tooth is cavity free.”

As for any teeth lost that are not cavity free?

The letter reads, "Should you place a cavity filled tooth under your pillow you will receive a bill to cover our costs of flight travel. We cannot take CFT's (cavity filled teeth) back with us."

Seems like a pretty genius way to get your child to brush their teeth, huh?

Listen: How the couple who quit work at 30 handle the tooth fairy. (Post continues...)

This Reddit post has proved very popular, with over 1000 users commenting.

One user said "$1? C'mon. Give the lil guy $5, at least" whilst another said "best parenting ever".

Tags: parenting-2 , tooth-fairy

Related Stories

Recommended