Australia's 10 favourite Netflix shows: The results are in and 3 are a little unexpected.

Australians love Netflix.

Aussies also love a challenge, and a Netflix binge is just that. You know, the ultimate mental and physical test of endurance.

So what do Australian love to watch the most? When we first signed up to Netflix, which series stole our hearts (and our lives) as we lost our bingeing virginities?

Well, the results are in. These are the ten most instantly popular Netflix series amongst Aussies:

Orange is the New Black Stranger Things Narcos Vikings Suits House of Cards 13 Reasons Why Gossip Girl Jonah from Tonga. The 100

While the majority of these are unsurprising (we can’t be friends if you’re unfamiliar with Orange is the New Black) a few lesser-known series did make the list.

P.S. WHERE IS THE CROWN?!

So, to save you from FOMO, here’s an overview of the unsung series Australia adores, and that you might love watching this weekend too.

Vikings

With Aussie guy Travis Fimmel as the lead character, you can’t help but feel truly patriotic when bingeing on Vikings.

The five-season series is inspired by Danish Viking, Ragnor Lothbrok, a farmer turned Scandinavian King. Vikings explores Lothbrok’s rise to fame with successful raids into England, as noted in 13th century sagas.

Known as a legendary hero, yet a notorious scourge of England and France, Vikings has the bad-boy element Australian's unashamedly love. So it's no surprise this historical drama is making a name for itself Down Under as it is renewed for yet another season.

Jonah from Tonga

It's nice to know Australians support Australian shows. Just.

Coming in at number nine is the list's only home-grown series, Jonah from Tonga. With Chris Lilley as the show's creator, writer, director, producer, theme music composer and lead character, the series was always destined to be a comedic masterpiece. The mockumentry follows fourteen-year-old Jonah Takalua, whose rose to fame in Lilley's 2007 series Summer Heights High with "puck you miss."

Following his expulsion from high school, Jonah's father Rocky sends him home to Tonga to live with his uncle and get his life back on track.

The 100

And to wrap things up, we have The 100.

Based on Kass Morgan's 2013 book by the same name, The 100 is a post-apocalyptic science-fiction drama that follows a group of survivors who return to Earth 97 years after a nuclear apocalypse. After all life on Earth was wiped out, over 2400 survivors live in a space station in Earth's orbit called 'The Ark.'

When The Ark's life-support system begins to fail, 100 adolescent prisoners are sent to Earth to determine whether it is habitable. But they soon discover that not all life on Earth was wiped by the apocalypse almost a century ago.

If we've piqued your interest in these shows you'll have a bit of catching up to do.

Just don't listen to anyone who tells you to go outside and enjoy the sunshine, okay?

