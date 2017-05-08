Lena Dunham goes to town on a magazine championing her weight loss.

Lena Dunham may be a celebrity known to have as many faux pas as she does praiseworthy moments, but there’s no denying that when she gets it right, she really goes all the way in getting us cheering.

Which is exactly what her latest Instagram post has got us doing.

On Monday morning, the 30-year-old Girls actor took aim at the tabloid magazine industry and its time-honoured tradition of judging women on their physicality, sharing a magazine cover with Dunham on it alongside the headline “20 diet slim down tips stars are using,” with, you guessed it, a list of 20 things.

In true Dunham style, though, her list was a little different to what the magazine was offering up, swapping green smoothies and no carbs after 9 pm for things like, “anxiety disorder” and “sleeping 19 hours a day”.

The actor’s full list reads:

1. anxiety disorder *

2. resultant constant nausea

3. an election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny

4. constant sweaty dreams of dystopian future

5. abdominal adhesions pinning ovary below uterus *

6. baseless but still harrowing threats to physical safety online and through smail [sic] mail

7. watching institutions you love from Planned Parenthood to PBS be threatened by cartoon mustache-twirling villains

8. finally realizing superheroes aren’t real (specifically the X-Factor, really thought they’d handle this)

9. marching your ass off

10. a quiet rage that replaces need for food with need for revenge

11. sleeping 19 hours a day

12. realizing that even the liberal media wants dem clicks no matter whut

13. worrying ceaselessly about the health and safety of women you know and women you don’t

14. realizing who ya real friends are

15. having to switch from Uber to Lyft (lots of calories burned trying to understand a new app, then even more trying to understand if the conflict was resolved)

16. bladder spasms, urinary frequency and urgency *

17. having your phone number leaked and violent images texted to your phone by randos under names like VERYFATCHUCKYBOY@creepz.com

18. keeping your back arched against the wind

19. um, who the fuck cares?

20. I have no tips I give no tips I don’t want to be on this cover cuz it’s diametrically opposed to everything I’ve fought my whole career for and it’s not a compliment to me because it’s not an achievement thanx * Star indicates a pre-existing condition.

Dunham’s weight recently became the topic of conversation after the star swapped to an endometriosis-friendly diet – a condition the writer has suffered from and spoken openly about for years – and joked that her drop in size was due to the stress of living under a Trump presidency.

Within its first hour of being posted, Dunham’s image has received 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments of support.

“I love you,” one Instagram user wrote, while another agreed, “Hell yes! Keep doing you girl! Your words & fight mean so much.”