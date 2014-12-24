This 11-year old has had her roadside stall shut down for selling 'illicit' products.

An 11-year old girls’ efforts to make a bit of holiday pocket money by selling lemonade and cupcakes has made headlines around the world after a West Australian Council shut her down over health and safety concerns.

11-year-old Chelsea Ruderforth set up a roadside stall in Bunbury.

Her mum, Marissa had done a bit of marketing in the days before hand posting this menu to Facebook.

They got up at 4am and “did a big café set up”.

It was set to be a day away from the Ipad. You remember when kids actually looked up from their screens.

Little did Chelsea and Marissa know their efforts would be thwarted when an over zealous member of the public became concerned over Chelsea’s “high risk products” and dobbed her in to the local council.

Now surely you have to wonder how an 11-year old girl could get her hands on “high-risk” products. We are not exactly talking Breaking Bad here.

But it turns out that it was the cream that sent this helpful local into a tizz.

Danger. Danger.

Chelsea’s mother Marissa told the ABC that all Chelsea wanted to do was sell her homemade lemonade, cupcakes and lemon meringue pie.

“It is such a sad day when a kid can’t make a bit of extra cash just selling a few cupcakes and lemonade,” Marissa Ruderforth said.

Chelsea had not even sold her first piece of pie or a cup of lemonade when the squad swooped in and shut her down.

Just like that.

Bunbury Council’s Environmental health manager Sarah Upton told the ABC “The city actually received a complaint about the type of food products that she was using, and also where she was set up was unsafe for people to pull over.”

“The city applauds her efforts in trying to be entrepreneurial, but it is important to seek professional advice in relation to legal requirements.

“Custard and cream are very high risk products. Those products cannot be manufactured at home for sale.

“She was also set up on a busy road on a council verge so there was nowhere for people to pull off the road safely.”

Chelsea’s’ mum said that the council should have told them earlier.

“We had our four-wheel-drive with a fridge, we had ice – everyone is aware what you need to do with food.

“We did understand the principle, but I just think customers go there knowing it’s an 11-year-old girl’s stall.

“If you don’t want to buy, then don’t.”

In the spirit of Christmas the council decided to come up with a plan for the 11-year old girl to set up a new stall.

You ready for it?

“If she can look at manufacturing food in a commercial kitchen, then there is a possibility that she will be able to do it in the future,” Ms Upton told the ABC.

“We would obviously give her some advice to make sure that it was safe for everybody in how she was manufacturing and storing it, but it is mainly the high-risk products that are causing the issue.”

(facepalm)

At least they tried.

Perhaps Chelsea can put “big commercial kitchen” on her Santa list.