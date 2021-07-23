From pimple patches to hair serum: The 7 beauty tips Leigh Campbell swears by at night.

In case you missed it - in which case you deserve a medal for somehow being the only person on the planet - a lot of us are in lockdown right now.

It’s crappy and yuck and it makes me want to sleep more.

And not just sleep more, but be horizontal in my bedroom in comfy clothes at all times. Anyone else taking their laptop to bed at night to watch a movie because sitting upright on the couch feels like hard work?

Watch: 7 ways to improve your skin while sleeping.

So, I thought I’d share with you my favourite night-time products in the beauty and lifestyle space.

Do I use them all every night? No way, I'm way too lazy. But do they each add a little something special to my routine when I do? You betcha.

Pimple patches.

Since the invention of pimple patches I've actually enjoyed getting a spot here or there, because these things truly work and are so, so satisfying to use. They are a tiny sticker infused with breakout-fighting ingredients that draw out the gunk so your pimple is smaller and flatter come morning.

Peel it off and look at the stuff left on the dot. So gross/fun!

My faves are the COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patches.

Silk pillowcases.

I do this every night by default because silk pillowcases are all I use.

Why? Because the fibres of silk are much smoother than cotton, meaning they help tame hair so you don't wake up with a bird's nest. Same theory applies to skin, too - if you're a front sleeper like me. The result is less crumpled looking face and hair.

Make sure you’re changing your pillowcase twice a week. They can be quite pricey but there’s some right now on Temple and Webster that are a bargain.

A silk eye mask.

Same deal as the above, except I wear one because I am guaranteed to have a better night's sleep when I do.

They're basically blackout blinds for your eyeballs, plus the gentle heaviness is soothing - like a weighted blanket for your face. Try it and get back to me - I swear you’ll be converted.

My fave is from Slip.

Magnesium spray.

Magnesium is a mineral that has a whole host of health benefits to offer, and aiding in better sleep and soothing sore muscles are just two of them.

While I can't vouch for the sleep part because I’m shocking at it, I really do notice a difference with my aching bits (which are more from carting around a toddler and less from pumping iron).

A spray is easiest to use, and I spritz it on my tummy, back of knees and feet.

Try this one from Salt Lab.

Night-specific skincare.

Creams and serums and lotions that say they are for night are just a load of marketing jargon, right? Wrong!

Your skin does some pretty cool repairing work overnight (as do your other organs), so ‘feeding’ that process with topical goodness can help boost the results.

A few of my faves (and I have a lot!) are the Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair serum, the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Overnight cream, and the Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask.

Overnight hair serums

Did you know night-time hair care was a thing? I didn't think so.

It's still a pretty new category to be fair - but if you've got dry, stressed or damaged hair then an overnight repair serum might be the key to waking with stronger and more manageable hair.

Listen to Mamamia's podcast for your face, You Beauty.





The most popular ones are the Kerastase Nutritive 8hr Maric Night serum, the Shu Uemura Essence Absoult Overnight serum and the Sachajuan Overnight Hair Repair.

Something on your lips.

Layering on a thick swipe of lip balm can be one of the most restorative things you can do right before bed. Why?

Because you won't be talking, eating and licking it off, it really has a chance to penetrate and do its thing.

You’ll wake up with more hydrated, less flakey lips in the morning.

I always reach for the Innisfree Lip Sleeping Mask with Green Tea, or the Kiehl’s Buttermask Overnight Lip Treatment.

