LEIGH CAMPBELL: Just 5 beauty things I’m obsessed with right now.

Each week on You Beauty my co-host Kelly McCarren and I reveal our favourite expensive and affordable product of the week.

At the risk of bragging, some weeks I trial so many new products that it’s hard to narrow it down to just two to recommend - there’s more I want to talk about!

Sure, I test heaps of duds, too - half the time I’m left with patchy foundation or flaky mascara as a hazard of the job - but lately there's been so much great newness, I thought I'd put together a post to tell you about it all.

Without further ado...

Regular listeners of the podcast will know that the Eleven Miracle Hair Treatment is one of my ride or die products, so I practically ran to the shower to wash my hair when this mask showed up.

Spoiler alert: it’s very good. I've used it a few times now and each time my hair feels softer and the ends are a lot less crunchy afterwards.

Bonus points for the pouch packaging - more of this please!

This bullet of juicy hydration for your lips is a dream, and it’d want to be for over $50.

Inside is what they call 'Color Reviver' technology, which is said to react to the unique chemistry of your lips to give them a natural flush of colour.

It makes lips look fuller and feel moisturised, but not hair-sticks-to-you sticky.

I wore this body oil (mixed with moisturiser) the other day and my girlfriend could not stop sniffing me and telling me I smelt like Nutella and coconuts. Spoiler alert: it’s very good.

She then jumped on her phone to buy a bottle so suffice to say it’s pretty yum. You can wear it straight up but I prefer a subtle glow, which is why I dilute it. Great on the decolletage for making your outfit look a bit fancier.

This is the body lotion I mixed with the bronze oil.

After being out of stock for many many months, CeraVe is back at Chemist Warehouse and I finally got my hands on some again.

I love this because it’s like the Goldilocks of lotions - actually hydrating but not too thick or annoying to dress after using. Give me a big pump pack of body lotion in every bathroom and I'm a happy girl.

This new Aussie brand keeps impressing me. The latest product of theirs I’m always reaching for is the black pencil liner - it’s creamy and blendable but once in place, doesn’t end up on the top of your eyelids. Besides excellent and well-priced products, they are all about zero plastics - they don't use plastic in any of their packaging which is actually really hard to do, so bravo!

Now it's your turn! Got a product that’s really rocking your socks right now? Tell me about it in the comments below!

