Leah Costa was the latest contestant to leave The Bachelor mansion last night, after Matty told her the drama she was causing was “distracting” him.

To say she did not go quietly would be an understatement.

Now she has taken back control of her social media accounts, the 24-year-old has shared no less than SIX Instagram posts with explosive captions about her time on The Bachelor in less than 12 hours.

Let’s just say she’s not holding back.

Here’s a very necessary, fully scientific, high-brow breakdown of her social media action.

Costa may not have found love with Matty but she found something special with fellow contestant Jen, who she described as a “little piece of heaven” she found in “hell”.

“I know we can’t seem to catch a break and sometimes it feels like the whole world is conspiring against us. But damn the stars, I choose you. And no matter what the odds, no challenge or obstacle will ever be enough to stand in our way. I love you @jolfie. You are better than anything I ever could have hoped for,” she wrote.

In her second post of the night, she addressed the group date the women went on last night to build volcanos with children.

“Kids see through all the bullsh*t, they feel everything to truly feel your soul and know who you are. Matty this is not what I would call a date,” she captioned the photo.

In three of her following posts, the student addresses the “bombshell” dropped last night about her past as a topless waitress.

“My past is my past, a book on the bed stand. At any point, I can pick it up and revisit the joy or pain, but its contents will not rule me anymore. The life still ahead of me is a clean white page. There is work to be done. A world to be explored and stories inside of me aching to be told,” she wrote.

Her final instagram spam was a picture of her and Matty just before she left.

“To the hell with happy endings, I am here for the adventure,” it read.

At least there’s no doubt about how she really feels about the whole experience.

In an interview with PopSugar, the 24-year-old was honest about why she didn’t feel the need to tell Matty about her work straight away.

“To be honest, I have met people at bars that I know better than Matty. Yeah, I had been on a few dates but you’re fighting with other women,” she said.

“I’d had a chat about my family and travel and other than that, I’d spent 10 mins with the dude. I’m not going to air my dirty laundry to someone I don’t know if I even like.”

