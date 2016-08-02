Lea Michele reveals a special tattoo honouring late boyfriend Cory Monteith.

Actress Lea Michele appears nude on the September cover of Women’s Health UK‘s ‘naked’ issue and not only does she show off her toned body, she also shows off a very sweet tribute to the memory of her late boyfriend Cory Monteith.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old Scream Queens star shared the news that she was this years Women’s Health U.K. ‘naked issue’ cover girl.

“So honored to follow in the great @chrissyteigen’s footsteps and grace this years cover of @ukwomenshealth Naked Issue,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of this cover and I’m so happy I can finally share it with you all! #confidenceissexy #healthyissexy.”

On both versions of the magazine's cover a small tattoo reading "Finn" can be seen inked across Michele's bum.

In July 2013, Michele's boyfriend and Glee co-star Cory Monteith died from a drug and alcohol overdose at the age of 31.

On the show, Michele's character Rachel Berry got a tattoo that read "Finn" in honor of Monteith's character and it appears that Michele made Rachel's fake tattoo very real.

Michele also has a tattoo of the number 5, in honor of Monteith's football jersey number on Glee, tattooed under her arm, as well as the worlds "If you say so…” on her ribcage, in reference to the last words Monteith spoke to her before his death.

The latter of which was said in response to Michele saying, "I love you more."

Michele has been very open about the pain she felt and continues to feel at Monteith's loss recently tweeting the following on the third anniversary of his death:

But Michele tells the magazine that she's doing well both emotionally and physically.

"Right now, I feel physically in my best shape, and emotionally in my best place," she said. "I'm not perfect. I'm not trying to represent myself as being some perfect girl, but I love myself, flaws and all."

The September issue of Women's Health U.K. hits newsstands on Wednesday August 3rd.