News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

Lea Michele has enormous eyebrows now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Images: Getty.

We have a late contender for Brows of the Year, folks.

Glee’s Lea Michele walked the red carpet at The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment breakfast overnight with enormous eyebrows.

If, like us, you haven’t been tracking this under-the-brow-radar actress until now, this is what her forehead framers looked like previously.

Why everyone is angry about “Instagram eyebrows.”

New York magazine's The Cut speculated that perhaps Michele had found an eyebrow-growing serum that worked, or perhaps she'd been to see the brow gurus at the Benefit brow bar. Either way she can pull them off, but those of us who over-plucked our brows in the 90s would really like to know what product she's using. We're asking for a friend...

The best celebrity eyebrows for your browsing pleasure

What products do you use to fatten up your brows?

Tags: beauty , celebrity-beauty , eyebrows , favourite , lea-michele

Related Stories

Recommended