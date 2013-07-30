Lea Michele: Cory will forever be in my heart.

Lea Michele has broken her silence for the first time since Cory Monteith died two weeks ago.

The 26-year-old shared a private photo on her Instagram and Twitter accounts with a short message thanking fans for their support.

Thank you all for helping me through this time with your enormous love & support. Cory will forever be in my heart. pic.twitter.com/XVlZnh9vOc — Lea Michele (@msleamichele) July 29, 2013

Michele attended a memorial service for friends and co-stars of Monteith “to share memories and music in an emotional celebration of the life of Cory,” held at the Paramount studio lot where Glee’s auditorium scenes are filmed.

2. Ready to feel old? Click here to find out which adorable British child star is now a dad. (How did that happen?!)

3. Lets all talk about Gisele Bundchen’s decision to pierce her daughter’s ears.

When Brazillian model Gisele Bundchen uploaded a intimate photo with her eight-month-old daughter, Vivian Lake on Instagram we doubt she expected an ear-piercing backlash.

Making headlines around the world such as Gisele Bundchen Gets Her Baby’s Ears Pierced: Cute or Creepy? and Gisele Bundchen Sparks Controversy Over Daughter’s Pierced Ear’s everyone has an opinion on this really important breaking news story.

While some may think eight months is too young or it’s cruel, many baby girls born in Southern American countries have their ears pierced while still in the hospital following birth.

How old were you when you got your ears pierced?

4. Got a toddler who will only dine on fish fingers? You won’t believe what Curtis Stone’s 2-year-old is eating – click here to find out.

5. Kate Moss gets vajazzled on the cover of Esquire.



Kate Moss is bedazzled and vajazzled on the cover of men’s mag Esquire’s September issue.

“For too long [Kate Moss] has been monopolised by women’s fashion magazines,” says Esquire editor Alex Bilmes.

“So I am thrilled that we’ve persuaded her to front our special issue dedicated to this country’s most stylish people and products.”

We’d also add they should be thrilled they persuaded her to wear a sparkly leotard.

As fashion website Fashionista says, ‘lets file “rhinestone ‘leotard’ (and matching pasties) under “Things Only Kate Moss Can Wear.”’

6. Please, no! Click here to find out which legendary actor is threatening to quit the business.

7. Inside Fergie’s baby shower. Hint: it’s amazing.



Fergie is due to give birth to a baby boy and her celebrity “gay best friends” threw her a fantastic “gayby” shower event on July 28.

The bash which dad-to-be Josh Duhamel also attended was everything a baby shower should be, according to People, “Fergie took the mic to announce, “Woo! It’s my baby boy’s first party!” and, appropriately, Adam Lambert arrived as “Let’s Hear it for the Boy” played.”

Famous guests included Kelly Osbourne, Julianne Hough, Ru Paul, Lance Bass, Adam Lambert, Molly Sims, Gabriel Aubry and Matthew Mosshart.

Fergie’s own Ferguson Crest wine was served along with Patron tequila cocktails: Ferg-aritas and Hot Mamas and a huge four-tiered cake stayed with the black, white and blue theme – one layer had blocks spelling out “BABY” and a teddy bear with Xs for eyes on top.

Kids attending the shower were treated to face-painting, elaborate balloon animals and themed lollie baby while a onesie-decorating station and a hip-hop soundtrack for the adults.

8. Ever wanted Ryan Gosling to stare at you while you pee? You’re in luck – one restaurant has made that a (really creepy) reality – click here to see the photo.

9. Table collapses on Aussie boy band.

Aussie boy band, What About Tonight, got a shock when the table they sitting on collapsed during a performance of ‘Time Of Our Lives’.

The quartet who came to fame on talent show The X Factor were performing for fans at a North Rocks shopping centre in Sydney when the incident occurred.

Take a look at the video, the group – far from being high maintenance – laughed it off and continued right on singing.

10. Don’t you hate it when you accidentally show your bits on social media?

A Sydney-based events planner has unintentionally given his Instagram followers an eyeful when he snapped a photo getting ready for a meeting.

His fully naked reflection was caught in a mirrored teapot, awkward.

“Ready for morning meeting @byronbaycookies thanks for biscuits’’

Seems he wasn’t quite ready.

At least he wasn’t promoting nuts.