BABY ALERT: The first pictures of The Hills star Lauren Conrad's baby boy are here.

There’s only one thing we love more than the arrival of a celebrity baby. And that’s looking at ALL OF THE ADORABLE pictures of said baby.

So, we’re delighted to say the very first snaps of Lauren Conrad – of Laguna Beach and The Hills fame – with her newborn son entered the world on August 3.

In case you missed it, the 31-year-old television personality, fashion designer and author welcomed her first first baby with husband William Tell on July 5: a boy named Liam James Tell.

Despite the fact the star has a social media following of 6.2 million, she was yet to share any pictures of little Liam, until now.

The couple shared the first photos of their son exclusively with PEOPLE, telling the magazine they are “crazy” about their baby boy.

“I feel so spoiled,” Lauren said of her life as a new mum.

“Liam is such a good baby. I’m sleeping three to four hours at a time.”

She added she was already “stressing” about Liam growing up so fast.

“I want him to stay this tiny and I know he won’t. So I’m just trying to enjoy how itty-bitty he is,” she said.

“I was looking at him the other day, and I was like, ‘I understand now why people keep having babies!’

“We’ll probably have two. I think it’s best not to be outnumbered.”

Lauren isn’t the only Hills star to enter motherhood for the first time: co-star Whitney Port also welcomed a boy, Sonny Sanford Rosenman on July 27.

Heidi Montag is also seven months pregnant with her first child.

