Not for kids: Former Hi-5 star strips down to lingerie for men's magazine.

1, 2, 3, 4… Hi-5!

Lauren in Hi-5.

That’s the Lauren Brant we remember. But now, men’s magazine Maxim is giving us a whole new side of her.

A lot of sides, actually.

Lauren on the cover of Maxim magazine this month.

25-year-old Lauren, who joined Hi-5 at the ripe old age of 19, retired from the kid’s entertainment group in June this year to focus on some new ventures. As well as having her own line of children’s clothing called Loli Boli, Lauren is branching out into a modelling and performing career.

Lauren’s legs, courtesy of her Instagram account.

And what a debut.

“It’s definitely a plan to show people Lauren Brant and not Lauren from Hi-5,” Lauren told The Sunday Mail. “In my next projects I want adults to know me and not just kids. I was just 19 when I joined Hi-5, but I have left that behind now. I’ve grown up as well.”

She’s a hardcore fan of crossfit, which is easy to see. Lauren admitted that she was nervous about the public reaction from the photo shoot but it’s been nothing but positive.

Courtesy of Lauren’s Instagram account.

“I feel that I’m at a point in my career where I am ready to challenge myself and show another side of myself… a cheekier side if you like!” Lauren said in her Maxim interview.

Cheeky indeed. Welcome to adulthood, Lauren.