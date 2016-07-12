Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. The three missing Latta sisters have been found “safe and well”.

The mother of three girls who went missing from their father’s home last month has handed them into police.

Tracey Heuston and her three daughters Jaylee, 11, Matika, 9, and Zahara, 8, walked into the Greensborough Police Station yesterday morning after not being heard from for a number of days.

A spokesperson for Victoria Police said everyone was “safe and well” and thanked the public and the media for their assistance in finding the girls.

It follows a public plea from their father Jason Latta last week.

“We can’t sleep,” he told The Age.

“All we want is to see the kids back … to know they’re safe.”

2. NRL player Corey Norman embroiled in sex tape controversy.

Parramatta Eels player Corey Norman has allegedly been filmed engaged in a sex act with a woman while a number of others can be seen in background taking illegal drugs.

The video was reportedly shopped around to a number of media outlets with a $150,000 price tag attached.

“A video is being shopped around to media outlets, including the Seven Network, for the ridiculous asking price of $150,000,” Seven News reported.

“We also understand Corey Norman’s manager has been offered the video at a price to take it off the market. The video is graphic, it is explicit. Norman can be seen in a room where drug taking appears to be taking place. The video does not show Norman taking drugs.”

It comes at a bad time for Norman, who is due to face court on Wednesday on drug possession charges.

Former Penrith hooker James Segeyaro was allegedly also in the room while the footage was shot.

3. Election latest: We have a winner, now the jockeying begins.

As the vote count neared the end of its ninth day yesterday, the ABC’s election computer added another two close-run Queensland seats to the Coalition’s haul.

In doing so, it awarded Malcolm Turnbull the security of a majority government, at the magic number of 76 House of Representative seats.

The seats of Flynn and Capricornica in central Queensland had looked set to fall to Labor in early counting, but a swathe of postal votes for the sitting Coalition MPs put them back in the Coalition column, the ABC reported.

Although Turnbull had already claimed victory, there had been some doubt as to whether the Government would be a minority or majority one.

Now that’s been cleared up, the Government will meet in Canberra today, as both Liberal and National party MPs jostle for positions.

The National party is expected to push for more power, as they have won an additional seat in the Parliament while retaining all their existing ones, and there are a number of vacant spots in the ministry, with some senior MPs failing to retain their seats.

On the Labor side, the party claimed the Western Australian seat of Cowan yesterday, after the AEC corrected an earlier counting mistake. Anne Aly makes history as the first female Muslim MP in the lower house.

Meanwhile, the Senate count is far from finalised, but already it appears that Pauline Hanson and One Nation senators could hold the key to the Government’s proposed Australian Building and Construction Commission legislation, according to The Age.

The election trigger had looked to be off the table, but with a majority in the lower house and the chance of support from some Senate crossbenchers, it may yet be back in play.

4. Violent father given the address of his children in foster care.

A father who was jailed for violently attacking his was given the address of their foster home by the Victoria’s child protection agency, according to confidential court documents.

The Age reports the major breach of security has prompted an investigation by the Department of Health and Human Services and Victoria Police.

The department has also offered to pay for a security system to be installed in the foster carer’s home at the cost of more than $4000.

According to the documents the carers had asked fro financial assistance to move to a new, secure rental property but the request was denied.

5. NSW Labor rejects Government plan to ban Greyhound racing, as Nationals push back.

New South Wales Premier Mike Baird took many by surprise when he announced last week that the greyhound racing would be banned throughout NSW from July 1, 2017.

Yesterday, amid fierce opposition from the industry, Labor leader Luke Foley came out in support of the industry, saying the Labor party would not support the ban.

Federal Labor Senator and influential NSW figure Sam Dastyari flagged a senate inquiry into the impact of closures on the industry.

The decision not to back the ban came as a surprise to many within and outside the ALP, as the move has been largely welcomed by the public.

But Foley appears to be keen to capitalise on reservations within the NSW National party, which is not happy with Baird’s decision.

Unhappy Nationals MP’s have flagged potentially crossing the floor on the legislation, with the Daily Telegraph reporting the minor Coalition party is facing some leadership rumblings as anger mounts.

Greyhound industry figures have flagged a potential court challenge to the ban. Their fight to reverse the government’s decision has now received a surprise boost from Labor, but unless there is a change of heart from the premier, greyhound racing in the state looks set to end.

